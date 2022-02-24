Calvary Christian girls hoops downs Bishop Kenny to advance to Class 4A state finals

In the school’s first trip to the state tournament, the Calvary Christian girls basketball team advanced to the championship game, defeating Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 49-37, in the Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday in Lakeland.

Fueled by senior Samiyah Briggs’s team-high 17 points and five rebounds, Calvary Christian (23-6) extended the team’s winning streak to 13 games.

The Eagles will face Lake Highland Prep in the state title game on Saturday.

Briggs, who leads the Eagles in scoring with 16.5 points per game, carried the offense as senior Elizabeth Schnell struggled.

Schnell, a Sun Sentinel Broward 5A-1A first-team honoree last season, scored only four points, making just 1 of 7 shots. Schnell entered the game as the team’s second-leading scorer (16.3 points per game).

Calvary Christian freshman Markeli Jones-Tynes helped compensate for Schnell’s struggles, tallying 11 points and a team-high three assists. Fellow freshman Brianna Brown also pitched in with nine points and three rebounds.

Calvary Christian made the most of Bishop Kenny’s errors, recording 19 points off of the Crusaders’ 20 turnovers.

Bishop Kenny (25-5) was led by Maddie Millar and Sophia Rueppell, who each contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Calvary Christian defeated Miami Mater Lakes in the regional final, Cardinal Gibbons in the regional semifinal and Somerset Academy-Canyons in the regional quarterfinal.