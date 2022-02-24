Biden Does Not Comment When Asked If China Is Being Urged to Isolate Russia
"I'm not prepared to comment on that at the moment," Biden told a reporter after his Russia-Ukraine press conference on Thursday...www.newsweek.com
"I'm not prepared to comment on that at the moment," Biden told a reporter after his Russia-Ukraine press conference on Thursday...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0