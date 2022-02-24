ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Underground Resistance Announces Three New EPs, One Reissue

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI know none of this really matters at this point when a large-scale war is under way, but I guess I will try anyway. Pivotal Detroit label Underground Resistance has announced three new EPs all...

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Steve Jollife to release new album and reissue solo albums in new deal

Former Tangerine Dream and Steamhammer member Steve Jolliffe is to have his solo work recorded since he left Tangerine Dream in 1979, reissued in a new deal with RSK Entertainment. The release of a body of work which spans some 39 albums will roll out over the next three years...
MUSIC
NME

Sundara Karma announce new ‘Oblivion!’ EP and share title track

Sundara Karma have announced their new EP ‘Oblivion!’ and shared its title track – you can hear the new song below. The forthcoming record follows on from the band’s November 2020 EP ‘Kill Me’. Their last studio album, ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’, was released in March 2019.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Chubby And The Gang drop new three-track EP, Labour Of Love

Fresh from supporting Turnstile on their incredible UK tour, Chubby And The Gang have released a new EP, Labour Of Love. Tying in with Valentine's Day, the London punks' latest drop features three songs – Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état), Twice Shy and Ain’t There No One? – with the former also serving as the lead single, with an accompanying music video filmed and edited by their tour manager, Ted Foster.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rush Announce Mammoth ‘Moving Pictures’ Deluxe Reissue

Rush have announced several expanded editions of their landmark 1981 album Moving Pictures as part of their ongoing reissue campaign. The album will be available in six different physical and digital configurations, all of which are available for preorder now at the band’s website and hit shelves on April 15. You can see the deluxe track listing below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#Detroit#Underground Resistance#Mexican
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Music: Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, "Portals," on the band's own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett's' people' say, "Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations." "Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Complex

Premiere: Watch Mi’kmaq Rapper Wolf Castle “Get Lit” in New Music Video

The Maritimes’ most promising young MC peered down from high atop his tower. But he hadn’t always known such heights. Before Mi’kmaq rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) Wolf Castle starred in his new video “Get Lit,” set, ahem, in a castle, he grappled with far more humble origins. Even without seeing the clip—in which the swiftly ascending artist born Tristan Grant dons a regal robe and bops with stately backup dancers in a medieval palace—the song’s themes about classism immediately hit home. Chalk much of that up to its lofty string sample. Wolf Castle tells Complex Canada he wanted to start off his forthcoming album, Da Vinci’s Inquest, with “a cinematic feeling, and orchestral strings seemed like the perfect fit. I flipped the sample and threw it on some 808s to tell a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tool to release Opiate² track and short film

Tool will celebrate the release of their debut EP, 1992's Opiate, with Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track which will be accompanied by a new short film, the band's first video release for 15 years. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has worked with visual artist Dominic...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Bob Mould Shares New Live EP The Ocean And Announces US & UK Tour

Bob Mould has announced a new live EP, The Ocean, featuring three solo acoustic performances. It’s out now via Merge. The performances were recorded for NPR’s World Café at Mould’s Granary Music home studio in San Francisco and feature stripped-down reworking of Blue Hearts songs “The Ocean” and “Forecast Of Rain,” plus Hüsker Dü classic “Divide And Conquer.” Today, in addition to the EP being out, Mould has shared a live performance video of “Forecast Of Rain,” which was filmed last October at the Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, Wisconsin during the Solo Electric: Distortion & Blue Hearts! Tour.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Releasing New EP on Record Store Day 2022

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser will release a new EP on Record Store Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Sun’s Signature is her project with partner Damon Reece (a drummer who has played with Massive Attack, Spiritualized, and more). Their self-titled 12" EP features five songs and is being released via Partisan. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Win a Deluxe 45 RPM Vinyl Box Set of Van Halen’s First Album

Van Halen's first six albums are getting an audio upgrade courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, and UCR is giving away a $125 vinyl box set edition of their first album, Van Halen. Van Halen have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) to produce the expansive collection of LPs....
MUSIC
Vibe

Premiere: Muni Long Performs A Jazzy New Rendition Of “Hrs And Hrs” For Amazon Music

Click here to read the full article. Following VIBE’s Valentine’s Day lyric breakdown of Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs,” the singer and Amazon Music have given us an exclusive first look at a live rendition of the ballad. Recorded on a rooftop in Downtown LA, this version of the song features a jazzier arrangement than the original, as Long delivers a noticeably more embellished vocal performance. “I referenced Jill Scott,” the singer tells VIBE, explaining how she and her band came up with the idea for the performance. “I was like, ‘I would love to do something with that ‘A Long...
MUSIC
xpn.org

I’m Getting Excited: The Beths at Underground Arts

I don’t mean to brag (yes I do, actually), but I was at the first ever Beths show in Philadelphia. It was at Ortlieb’s in 2018, and like I mentioned in an Instagram caption, there were only about twenty-something people there. The other thing I mentioned in that caption was that the band was going to “get huge.”
ROCK MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Neal Morse is Innocent and Dangerous

Neal Morse is Innocent and Dangerous: Neal Morse, best known for his work with prog rock bands Spock’s Beard and Transatlantic, performs at the El Rey on Wednesday on a night billed, “An Evening of Innocence and Danger.”. It’s named, therefore, after his recent Innocence and Danger album,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy