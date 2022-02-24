Underground Resistance Announces Three New EPs, One Reissue

The Maritimes’ most promising young MC peered down from high atop his tower. But he hadn’t always known such heights. Before Mi’kmaq rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) Wolf Castle starred in his new video “Get Lit,” set, ahem, in a castle, he grappled with far more humble origins. Even without seeing the clip—in which the swiftly ascending artist born Tristan Grant dons a regal robe and bops with stately backup dancers in a medieval palace—the song’s themes about classism immediately hit home. Chalk much of that up to its lofty string sample. Wolf Castle tells Complex Canada he wanted to start off his forthcoming album, Da Vinci’s Inquest, with “a cinematic feeling, and orchestral strings seemed like the perfect fit. I flipped the sample and threw it on some 808s to tell a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO