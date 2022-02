A newly discovered Pokemon Legends: Arceus glitch sends Basculegion soaring through the skies. In case you haven't played Pokemon Legends: Arceus or just haven't reached this point in the game yet, Basculegion is one of five different Pokemon you can ride around the map. Wyrdeer is a horse-like Pokemon that lets you gallop around land areas, Ursaluna is a bear-like creature you can use to dig out treasure from underground, and Basculegion is like a giant fish that takes you into rivers, lakes, and the ocean. And apparently, if the glitchy winds are you in your favor, the sky's the literal limit when it comes to Basculegion's capabilities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO