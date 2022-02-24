ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

By Dennis Wierzbicki
ccenterdispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Falcons hire former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Hasselbeck predicts Russell Wilson will be starting for Steelers in Week 1

If you’re already tired of hearing about potential Russell Wilson trade scenarios it’s going to be a very long offseason. Even though the Seahawks say they have no intention of trading Wilson and their franchise QB says he wants to stay and win more Super Bowls in Seattle, several teams around the NFL will be in the market for a new starter this year, so the speculation won’t stop until training camp.
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB Options The Denver Broncos Should Pursue This Offseason

The days of Peyton Manning have come and gone. The Denver Broncos have been down for a few years now and it is because of their inability to find their franchise quarterback. This offseason, Denver has been linked to some big names and they could go in many directions to find that solid option under center.
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NESN

Russell Wilson Odds: Could Seahawks QB Replace Tom Brady In Tampa Bay?

Wouldn’t it be something if Russell Wilson replaced Tom Brady seven years after the quarterbacks squared off in Super Bowl XLIX?. Perhaps we shouldn’t rule out the possibility. Brady’s recent retirement means the Buccaneers need to find a QB before the 2022 NFL season, and while a bunch...
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
The Spun

Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
iheart.com

Mock Draft Has Steelers Making Blockbuster Trade For Starting QB

Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading multiple first-round picks to acquire a starting quarterback. The two-round mock draft, which was published on Monday (February 21), has the Steelers trading their 2022 first-round pick (No. 20 overall), their 2023 first-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Derek Carr.
Denver Post

Broncos 2022 NFL mock draft tracker 4.0: What national experts predict Denver will do

Call this latest Broncos mock draft tracker the edge rusher edition. Perhaps with the speculation and wishful thinking that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be Broncos bound (one such scenario is listed below), several mock drafters have zeroed in on finding a replacement for Von Miller in Denver. The Broncos ranked 18th in the NFL in sacks (36) last season and 23rd in quarterback knockdowns (45), according to pro-football-reference.com.
Gazette

Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten shares plan for Denver's offense

DENVER — Nearly three weeks ago, on Feb. 4, new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten attended the Nuggets-Pelicans game at Ball Arena. During the game, the two appeared on the big screen and were asked what Broncos Country can expect next season under their...
Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs announce hiring of Matt Nagy, who returns to serve as quarterbacks coach

The Chiefs’ coaching staff is getting the old band back together. Or, at least one former member. A day after Eric Bieniemy’s reported return, the Chiefs announced on Friday the hire of Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff...
