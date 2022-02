Emerson College has ended official recognition of a conservative student group that distributed stickers criticizing Communist China at the private Boston school. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a nonpartisan educational civil liberties group based in Philadelphia, reported this week that Emerson quietly derecognized the student chapter of Turning Point USA earlier this month after no faculty member was willing to sponsor it. Emerson suspended the student organization in September after it distributed “China kinda… sus” — slang for “suspicious” — stickers that the school’s president called “anti-China hate.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO