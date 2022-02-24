Is My Financial Advisor a Fiduciary?

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and cash-out refinances are two methods of tapping into your home equity for cash. They are usually used in the consumer mortgage market to facilitate refinancing property and borrowing against the equity in your home. Cash-out refinances and HELOCs are quite different financial instruments but can be used to accomplish the same purpose. Deciding to use a HELOC or a cash-out refinance involves analyzing the terms of each and making a choice most financially beneficial to you. Knowing the differences can help you make the best decision for you and your family. It may also be a good idea to work with a financial advisor, and SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with advisors that serve your area in just minutes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO