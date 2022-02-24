ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Do I Need a Financial Planner?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA financial planner can be a powerful force for good, helping you set and reach financial goals. But do you really need a financial planner? Many people forgo the option of working with a financial planner in favor of doing research on their own, setting their own goals and managing their...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Do I need a good credit score?

Contrary to popular belief, a good credit score isn’t a requirement for homeownership—but it can be helpful if you want to get access to the best loan interest rates. Lenders use credit scores to evaluate your credit history and determine your eligibility for mortgage and interest rate options. Boosting your score improves your chances of getting approved for lower rates on your mortgage, which saves you money over the life of the loan. That said, conventional loans are hardly the only mortgage loan option available to homebuyers. Government-backed loans, like Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans or U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans, make it possible to purchase a home with a FICO credit score as low as 500 to 580 in some cases. These types of loans can be a great way for buyers with credit blemishes to get funding for their homes at low interest rates.
REAL ESTATE
Wyoming News

What is a contingency and do I need one?

Most contracts have a contingency clause that allows buyers to back out if the inspection comes back with issues, which can be anything from a broken water heater to a mildew issue in the bathroom. Buyers can also add a mortgage contingency that protects them from financial penalties if they don’t qualify for a loan to purchase the home. There may be other contingencies included in the contract, and if these stipulations cannot be met, you can often back out of the contract without strict financial repercussions—but you’ll need to consult your real estate agent and perhaps an attorney or...
REAL ESTATE
KXLY

Dollar Scholar Asks: What Do I Need to File Taxes?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don’t miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. I’m a Floridian, so it’s probably not surprising...
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Your 401(k) Withdrawals

A 401(k) plan is a powerful tax-advantaged tool for retirement savers. Employer matches offered by some plans make them even more potent. However, except in special cases you can’t withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59.5 Even then you’ll usually pay a 10% penalty. It’s even harder to tap 401(k) funds without paying regular income tax. However, there are strategies for getting some access to funds without triggering distribution taxes and penalties. If you’re curious about your 401(k) withdrawals, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Planners#Financial Planning#Smartasset#Estate#Budgeting Insurance#Cfp
Lima News

Do I really need title insurance?

Q: Over the years, I have owned several homes and have refinanced my mortgage many times. Each time I purchase a home or refinance the mortgage, I pay for a title search and title insurance. I have never heard of anyone having an issue covered by title insurance. And if I pay someone to search my home’s title, why do I have to pay for insurance? — Jim.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

What Is a Satisfaction of Mortgage?

Paying off your mortgage is a huge milestone and accomplishment for any homeowner. You may want to jump right into celebrating, but first you need to make sure all the proper documentation is in order. A satisfaction of mortgage is a crucial document in the mortgage repayment process. It shows that your home outright belongs to you. While it’s up to your lender to complete this paperwork, understanding its significance is important for any homeowner. A financial advisor can help you with mortgages or any other financial planning questions.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

50+ Finance Excel Shortcuts

Originally Posted On: https://www.operisanalysiskit.com/modelling-insights/50-excel-shortcuts/. In the world of financial modelling, you simply cannot survive without Excel keyboard shortcuts. To assist Excel users, Operis and OAK have compiled a list of productivity-increasing Finance Excel shortcuts. In financial modelling, there are certain operations that we need to perform time and time again....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
KTEN.com

How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes on an Inherited IRA?

Tax rules on individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are different for inherited IRAs. Some differences are positive. For instance, someone who inherits an IRA doesn’t pay a penalty for early withdrawal before age 59 1/2. On the negative side, special rules for inherited IRAs may force beneficiaries to take the money out sooner than they’d like. That can trigger an unwanted income tax obligation and even increase taxes on other income by pushing the beneficiary into a higher tax bracket. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid or reduce the potential tax bite on an inherited IRA. A financial advisor may be a big help in walking you through your options. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

HELOC vs. Cash Out Refinance: Key Differences

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and cash-out refinances are two methods of tapping into your home equity for cash. They are usually used in the consumer mortgage market to facilitate refinancing property and borrowing against the equity in your home. Cash-out refinances and HELOCs are quite different financial instruments but can be used to accomplish the same purpose. Deciding to use a HELOC or a cash-out refinance involves analyzing the terms of each and making a choice most financially beneficial to you. Knowing the differences can help you make the best decision for you and your family. It may also be a good idea to work with a financial advisor, and SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with advisors that serve your area in just minutes.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

New Conventional Loan Limits for 2022

Originally Posted On: https://modernloans.com/new-conventional-loan-limits-for-2022/. What do you know about acquiring a conventional loan? Read some basic tips for how these loans work via this short analysis. If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re likely all too familiar with the fact that home prices have been rising dramatically since the...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

How to Retire at 60: Step-by-Step Plan

The traditional age of retirement is 65, but it’s possible to retire at age 60 with planning. Obstacles to early retirement include lack of access to Social Security benefits and Medicare. However, on the plus side 60-year-olds can withdraw from retirement accounts without penalty. Early retirees may also benefit from lower healthcare costs, improved ability to work part-time and a longer and more enjoyable retirement. A financial advisor can help you plan for retirement at any age.
SOCIAL SECURITY
KTEN.com

Does Your Net Worth Include Your 401(k)?

The value of your 401(k) or other retirement accounts is one of the biggest components of your net worth. And net worth is one of the most important benchmarks for appraising your financial health. That means increasing the value of your retirement accounts is one of the most effective ways of improving your financial picture and helping you to achieve a secure retirement and reach other financial goals. A qualified financial advisor can help you build up your net worth.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

DuraLife Decking Review 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.usqualityconstruction.com/blog/duralife-decking-review/. DuraLife is considered a leader of all the nationwide companies in composite decking. It is a leading company that has a streamlined buying process. DuraLife attracts the buyers due to its unique shopping procedure. It limits the choices of the buyers and provides them a step by step guidance.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

7 Tips to Save on Energy Expenses from An Expert HVAC Contractor

Originally Posted On: https://mastertechhc.ca/7-tips-to-save-on-energy-expenses-from-an-expert-hvac-contractor/. Are you starting to notice a rise in your energy bills?. Are your expenses increasing, even though you’re keeping your home at the same temperature as in previous years?. Our professional HVAC Contractors solve this problem. We’ve put together 7 proven tips that can lead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

What Is an Insurance Audit? A Closer Look

Originally Posted On: https://www.insuredasap.com/what-is-an-insurance-audit/. Insurance is something that you should never overlook under most circumstances. It is an unfortunate reality that accidents happen, and the best insurance companies know this. They develop policies to help protect you from unfortunate circumstances that could occur. The insurance audit may be one of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy