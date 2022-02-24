ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Questions to Ask a Financial Advisor About Retirement

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning for retirement can be overwhelming, because it involves figuring out a plan for your money that is supposed to have last you for a long period of time, and often involves sorting things out now for a point time that could be relatively far in the future. Seeking the services...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How to Find a Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

With so many online resources to choose from, finding a financial advisor has become easier. However, there’s a lot to sift through when it comes to picking one. Every financial advisor tends to have different types of certifications, such as certified public accountant (CPA) or chartered financial analyst (CFA). But perhaps the most popular designation is certified financial planner (CFP). While not every CFP has exactly the same areas of expertise, they each have met stringent requirements and passed multiple exams that have to do with multiple areas of financial planning. In short, a CFP is a licensed professional with a standard baseline of knowledge that can help you manage your money. Use SmartAsset’s free matching tool to find financial advisors who serve your area.
EDUCATION
KTEN.com

CPA vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Need?

A certified public accountants (CPA) can help you minimize taxes, while a financial advisor can help you grow your wealth. A CPA is one type of financial advisor who focuses on tax issues and proper accounting procedures. There are other professional designations for financial advisors depending on their specialty. Some financial advisors are generalists while others have a specialty in a particular area of financial management. If you’re looking for a CPA or a financial advisor, you may want to consider using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool. The tool can match you with advisors who serve your area after just a handful of questions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Your 401(k) Withdrawals

A 401(k) plan is a powerful tax-advantaged tool for retirement savers. Employer matches offered by some plans make them even more potent. However, except in special cases you can’t withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59.5 Even then you’ll usually pay a 10% penalty. It’s even harder to tap 401(k) funds without paying regular income tax. However, there are strategies for getting some access to funds without triggering distribution taxes and penalties. If you’re curious about your 401(k) withdrawals, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

Do I Need a Financial Planner?

A financial planner can be a powerful force for good, helping you set and reach financial goals. But do you really need a financial planner? Many people forgo the option of working with a financial planner in favor of doing research on their own, setting their own goals and managing their own finances. That means whether or not you should work with a financial planner is something that only you can decide. However, it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of this decision before you make a final choice.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Retirement Income#Financial Planner#Financial Security
KTEN.com

Is a CFP a Fiduciary?

The financial advisory industry comprises a multitude of professionals, services and products. But when it comes to financial planning, advisors who hold the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation are the gold standard. These financial advisors must go through a rigorous certification process that includes passing an exam and logging thousands of hours of professional experience. However, the qualifications to be a CFP do not end with accreditation. A CFP not only has an ethical responsibility to operate with honesty and integrity, but also a fiduciary obligation to act in their client’s best interests.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

How to Retire at 60: Step-by-Step Plan

The traditional age of retirement is 65, but it’s possible to retire at age 60 with planning. Obstacles to early retirement include lack of access to Social Security benefits and Medicare. However, on the plus side 60-year-olds can withdraw from retirement accounts without penalty. Early retirees may also benefit from lower healthcare costs, improved ability to work part-time and a longer and more enjoyable retirement. A financial advisor can help you plan for retirement at any age.
SOCIAL SECURITY
KTEN.com

Understanding What a Guaranty Association Covers

Consumers and business owners purchase insurance to protect against financial risks. Insurance companies have risks too, though, and there is always a chance the firm will go under or be unable to pay out an insurance claim for some other reason. A guaranty association steps in if an insurance company becomes insolvent and guarantees that company’s policy. Here’s how it works. Want help purchasing life insurance or working on any other part of your financial plan? Consider working with a professional financial advisor.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KTEN.com

50+ Finance Excel Shortcuts

Originally Posted On: https://www.operisanalysiskit.com/modelling-insights/50-excel-shortcuts/. In the world of financial modelling, you simply cannot survive without Excel keyboard shortcuts. To assist Excel users, Operis and OAK have compiled a list of productivity-increasing Finance Excel shortcuts. In financial modelling, there are certain operations that we need to perform time and time again....
MARKETS
KTEN.com

New Conventional Loan Limits for 2022

Originally Posted On: https://modernloans.com/new-conventional-loan-limits-for-2022/. What do you know about acquiring a conventional loan? Read some basic tips for how these loans work via this short analysis. If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re likely all too familiar with the fact that home prices have been rising dramatically since the...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

What Is a Satisfaction of Mortgage?

Paying off your mortgage is a huge milestone and accomplishment for any homeowner. You may want to jump right into celebrating, but first you need to make sure all the proper documentation is in order. A satisfaction of mortgage is a crucial document in the mortgage repayment process. It shows that your home outright belongs to you. While it’s up to your lender to complete this paperwork, understanding its significance is important for any homeowner. A financial advisor can help you with mortgages or any other financial planning questions.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes on an Inherited IRA?

Tax rules on individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are different for inherited IRAs. Some differences are positive. For instance, someone who inherits an IRA doesn’t pay a penalty for early withdrawal before age 59 1/2. On the negative side, special rules for inherited IRAs may force beneficiaries to take the money out sooner than they’d like. That can trigger an unwanted income tax obligation and even increase taxes on other income by pushing the beneficiary into a higher tax bracket. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid or reduce the potential tax bite on an inherited IRA. A financial advisor may be a big help in walking you through your options. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

Does Your Net Worth Include Your 401(k)?

The value of your 401(k) or other retirement accounts is one of the biggest components of your net worth. And net worth is one of the most important benchmarks for appraising your financial health. That means increasing the value of your retirement accounts is one of the most effective ways of improving your financial picture and helping you to achieve a secure retirement and reach other financial goals. A qualified financial advisor can help you build up your net worth.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

HELOC vs. Cash Out Refinance: Key Differences

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and cash-out refinances are two methods of tapping into your home equity for cash. They are usually used in the consumer mortgage market to facilitate refinancing property and borrowing against the equity in your home. Cash-out refinances and HELOCs are quite different financial instruments but can be used to accomplish the same purpose. Deciding to use a HELOC or a cash-out refinance involves analyzing the terms of each and making a choice most financially beneficial to you. Knowing the differences can help you make the best decision for you and your family. It may also be a good idea to work with a financial advisor, and SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with advisors that serve your area in just minutes.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

What Is an Insurance Audit? A Closer Look

Originally Posted On: https://www.insuredasap.com/what-is-an-insurance-audit/. Insurance is something that you should never overlook under most circumstances. It is an unfortunate reality that accidents happen, and the best insurance companies know this. They develop policies to help protect you from unfortunate circumstances that could occur. The insurance audit may be one of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy