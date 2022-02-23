Pullman Civic’s “Odd Couple” comes to stage today

On GTU this morning – Did you know that Love Your Pet Day is on February 20? Well, it is, and it gives you one more reason to spoil your furry friend. And Pettable, a company that assists with emotional support animals, has an opportunity for you to cash in on your love of pets. The company is offering one lucky person the chance to watch six feel-good movies about dogs and be paid $1,000 to do it. The movies may be familiar to anyone who is a fan of pups on the big screen and include Marley & Me, A Dog’s Journey, Because of Winn-Dixie, Eight Below, Lady and the Tramp, and The Call of the Wild. Once you finish watching the movies, you’ll have to write up a 1,000-word blog post about the experience, ranking them based on your thoughts. Those interested can click HERE to apply.

