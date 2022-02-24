ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Cyanotype Photography Workshop (San Amselmo)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy making cyanotype photography from algae specimens in this rewarding, educational, and playful weekend workshop. Josie Iselin has been offering workshops in cyanotype printing with algae & seaweed specimens for over three years. This class on creating cyanotype photography with seaweed offers a fun, easy, and rewarding experience in...

Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

How to build your visual identity as a photographer

The visual identity of a photographer is no different than that of any other company. Although you may have spent years creating a photographic style that is uniquely your own, your images are only part of the elements that compose your photographer branding. Have you ever purchased a bottle of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Tiff J Tiff Sutton on Her Wonderful Multiple Exposure Photography

“I create portraits of Black women that begin as figurative and turn into abstract,” says the photographer Tiff J Tiff Sutton. Her multiple exposure portraits are the perfect example of her approach to photography. They uplift the identity of black women, and Sutton creates them in a manner that leaves the curious mind asking questions. To help answer some of them, Sutton agreed to be interviewed by The Phoblographer. Check out what she had to say.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KPBS

Photography collection provides link to Black San Diego’s past

Located on the busy intersection of Imperial Avenue and 27th Street in Logan Heights, a small terracotta and blue party store sells piñatas and candies. It's called Las Delicias, and it’s one of several party stores that line Imperial Avenue. But there’s something special about Las Delicias that few people remember.
SAN DIEGO, CA
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
Rolling Stone

Crypto Futurism and Pop Culture Converged at Rolling Stone Live: Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. You might have blinked and missed multi-disciplinary artist Domino among the throngs of party-goers at Rolling Stone’s pre-Super Bowl party. As hundreds of Los Angeles’ most influential traipsed between the event’s star-studded performances, roped-off areas, and red carpets, digital-art darling Domino could be found surveying the non-fungible art adorning the walls of presenting sponsor Coinbase’s, well, base. Sure, iann dior may have been ascending the outdoor stage 100 feet away, but here was a room exhibiting some of the most exciting contributions to the NFT landscape…including Domino’s own. The allegiance between Rolling Stone and Coinbase served as further evidence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHYY

Kreate Hub: A Creators Collaborative in Kensington

Movers & Makers takes viewers to Kensington’s Kreate Hub, where a community of creatives are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams under one roof. Within a formerly shuttered building, fashion designers, tattoo artists, photographers, app creators and more have found a vibrant space to collectively flourish. Meet the artists—and learn about other ways the arts are being used to engage communities.
TATTOO
Upworthy

Artist creates hilarious comics capturing the life of retail workers and it's so relatable

When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. Beals titled his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and draws into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and the employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.
RETAIL
Fast Company

In a new anthology, Debbie Millman distills 17 years of conversations about design and creativity

When Debbie Millman launched her now-iconic podcast Design Matters in 2005, it was the very first podcast about design. Seventeen years later, the designer, educator, and branding consultant has expanded the definition of design to include a wild variety of creatives who make things happen, be it a book, a song, or a work of art. “It’s about a deliberate choice to create something,” she told me on a recent Zoom call.
DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.
VISUAL ART
Digital Camera World

Sony World Photography Awards 2022 announce the professional winners

The Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) has just made its penultimate announcement in regards to the 2022 competition. The Finalists and shortlisted photographers for the professional competition have just been revealed which means all that’s left to announce is the overall Photographer of the Year 2022, which is selected from the 30 professional finalists (three from each of the competition's 10 categories).
PHOTOGRAPHY

