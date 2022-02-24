ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Oilers wideout Ken Burrough dies at 73

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Oilers wide receiver Kenny Burrough died on Thursday. Burrough’s family announced his death at the age of 73. Burrough was at his home in Jacksonville when he died. Burrough was a first-round pick by the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
NBC Sports

How much did Sean McVay get to stay with the Rams?

Rams coach Sean McVay may have told the truth to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but McVay surely didn’t tell the whole truth. Yes, McVay is staying with the Rams and he will not be pursuing television opportunities. That’s all McVay said. But there’s so much more to the story. Either Schefter didn’t ask, or McVay didn’t tell.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Russell Wilson to the Colts?

According to a report on twitter from Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is a big fan of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and try and bring the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to Indianapolis. A Wilson to the Colts rumor is interesting timing coming on the heels of Adam...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Report: Former Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr. to Join UCLA’s Coaching Staff

Five weeks after being relieved of his duties, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. has reportedly landed a new job. Per Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic, Norton will return to UCLA—his alma mater—and become the school's linebackers coach for the 2022 college football season.
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL, Miami standout considered for key role with Colts

Reggie Wayne made a name for himself as a wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the Colts legend could soon be joining Frank Reich’s coaching staff. According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Colts are considering hiring Wayne as the team’s new wide receivers coach. “News:...
NFL
NBC Sports

Warriors recall Wiseman from Santa Cruz after scrimmage

The Warriors have recalled their 7-foot center James Wiseman from their G League affiliate just one day after assigning him to Santa Cruz. The second-year big man was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, but reportedly wasn’t going to play with the Sea Dubs in Saturday’s game.
NBA
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph leads Warriors' blowout of Blazers

The Warriors lost four of their final five games going into the All-Star break. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, had won four straight. On Thursday night, Golden State returned from a week-plus pause and found themselves back in the win column with a 132-95 blowout victory at Moda Center.
NBA
The Spun

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline. Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Wiseman assigned to G League, not expected to play Saturday

James Wiseman continues to progress in his rehab. The Warriors' second-year center was assigned to the team's G League affiliate on Friday, where he will participate in a practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors. There was some speculation that Wiseman will play in the Sea Dubs' G League contest Saturday...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gil Brandt: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is 'team fit' for Chargers

There are so-called personnel gurus in the NFL, and then there’s Gil Brandt. It’s easy to plug a roster hole with an obvious choice- a college stud or seasoned veteran at that same position- but it takes a special talent to turn a track and field Olympics champion into a Hall of Fame wide receiver, scour the European mainland for soccer stars who could make the jump to kicking field goals, be among the first to mine small schools and HBCUs for unsung pro-level talent, or bet on longshots by drafting highly-touted players not even eligible for the NFL on a just-in-case basis… and end up with legitimate superstars.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

NFL.com Not Impressed With Indianapolis Colts Draft

NFL.com graded each of the 32 NFL draft classes from 2021, and they came away unimpressed with the rookies of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were given a D- and ranked 30th ahead of the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. If you came here for extensive Kwity Paye analysis, you're...
