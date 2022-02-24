ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Marijuana Legalization Bill Aims High but Expectations Remain Low

By Julian Verdon
Reason.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An ambitious new bill called the Cannabis Freedom Act from Missouri state Rep. Ron Hicks (R–St. Charles County) aims to legalize recreational marijuana consumption, provide relief to nonviolent offenders who used the drug, and allow restaurants, bars, and other private venues to sell cannabis. The bill would allow...

Comments / 23

Randy Sweet
1d ago

listen my job says no I say yes I'll vote for it. I am 100% conservative smoke it up live happy provide and conquer. the lord almighty put it her for a reason.

harvey
20h ago

I say it's time to start a better way, and that is Free the Weed. Free it from all regulations. Need to be as any other plant I buy at a store or seeds to grow as one desires to purchase a rose plant, a vegetable seed. Stop the phony regulations and Free the plant.

Ashley Michelle
15h ago

It will free all of prisoners on marijuana charges help all of people with felony charges on Marijuana get a new start in life plus with all them out of prison. We will have prison space for all the murders.

