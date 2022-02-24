ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Hire Former Bears GM Ryan Pace To Front Office

By Logan Ulrich
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons announced they are hiring former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace knows Falcons GM Terry Fontenot from their shared time together with the Saints and...

NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace watches warm ups on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
