Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is not a significant upgrade over last year's S21 lineup, with the company only making some minor design tweaks and improving the camera and performance. The addition of the S Pen slot on the Note S22 Ultra is a big deal, though, since it marks the return of the Galaxy Note in many ways. Despite the modest changes, it looks like Samsung might have a winner on its hands as early reports indicate the pre-order numbers for the S22 series from key markets across the world are very strong.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO