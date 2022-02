15-year-old Jerion Morgan was rushed to Dignity Health Wednesday where he died, but according to police it was difficult to know exactly how. On Thursday morning North Las Vegas Police Department were contacted by Clark County School District Police concerning four other students who were rushed to the hospital. They later found out all five students took pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. "For children being so young and being introduced to something as hard as Fentanyl or OxyContin is bizarre, I am at a point where I want to pull my son from school because I don't feel he is safe," said a mom who wished to remain anonymous.

