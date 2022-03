The Portland Trail Blazers will look to avoid starting a losing streak today when they host the Denver Nuggets, winners of five consecutive games and six of their last seven. Denver (35-25) is in sixth place in the Western Conference with a slight lead over Minnesota (32-29). So, the Nuggets will be highly motivated to make easy work of the Blazers, who have all but packed it in. The top six teams make the playoffs outright.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO