Where can you bring a concealed firearm in Florida?

A Naples woman was arrested Wednesday for having a gun on campus at Golden Gate Elementary School in Collier County.

Schools are just one place firearms are prohibited in Florida, concealed carry permit or not.

According to usconcealedcarry.com, there are many places you cannot take your gun in Florida — with schools being at the top of that list.

Any elementary or secondary school facility or administration building (firearms may not be taken out of the vehicle and while firearms in vehicles on school parking lots are legal under state law, an individual school may have a policy that makes it illegal to have one on the lot) [Fla. Stat. § 790.115(2)(a)];

Any college or university facility;

Any school, college or professional athletic event not related to firearms;

Any person who is trespassing upon school property is prohibited from possessing any weapon. “School property” means the grounds or facility of any kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, junior high school, secondary school, career center, or postsecondary school, whether public or nonpublic;

Any area of a vocational-technical center;

Any career center;

Any place of nuisance as defined in s. 823.05;

Any police, sheriff or highway patrol station;

Any detention facility, prison or jail;

Any courthouse or courtroom;

Any polling place;

Any meeting of the Legislature or a committee thereof, or any meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality or special district;

Any hospital providing mental health services;

Any establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, while in the portion of the establishment which is primarily devoted to such purpose;

Savannas State Reserve;

Inside the passenger terminal and sterile area of any airport; and

Any place where the carrying of firearms is prohibited by federal law or state law or regulation.

Having a gun on campus is considered a felony. Convicted felons are not allowed to possess firearms in Florida.