3 Key Lessons for Managing a Crisis

Market volatility has increased as Russia deploys troops near its border with Ukraine. A combination of high inflation readings, hawkish comments from central banks, and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are causing equity markets to decline. In the United States, inflation is running at 7.5% - the highest level in 40 years - and markets now expect the Fed to lift interest rates six times this year. Amid the turbulence, however, it's important to keep in mind that equity markets have climbed significantly since their March 2020 lows. Case-in-point: At its recent peak, the U.S. stock market had risen by 117%, while non-U.S. developed markets had gained 78%. These gains had been accompanied by signs of investor exuberance, evident in the crypto mania, meme stocks, and SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies). Given all this, it's not too surprising that markets have weakened.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO