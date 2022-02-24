Rams’ Matthew Stafford says he wishes his reaction had been better to photographer's fall

LOS ANGLES (KNX) - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford addressed the incident in which photographer Kelly Smiley fell off the stage during the Rams’ Super Bowl Victory Rally.

On his wife's podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” the couple discussed the incident that left Smiley with a fractured spine. Stafford caught heat for his shocked face and quick turn away while Kelly rushed to help the fallen woman.

Kelly Stafford explained Smiley offered to take a picture of the couple, to which she said yes. When the photographer stepped back and fell, Kelly Stafford recalled, “Matthew looked at me and said ‘Check her please’ and turned around.”

Kelly Stafford went on to say that later on, Stafford asked her to contact the Rams to have them check on Smiley and that the couple sent flowers to her. The next day, Stafford texted Smiley himself, according to his wife.

“I do know that the reaction that the world saw in that split second, I do know that…that’s not what (Matthew) wished would’ve been (Matthew’s) reaction,” Kelly said.

In his own words, Stafford said it happened “quickly and unexpectedly” and that he wished he had a better reaction in the moment.

“It’s one of those things to train your reactions to be better next time,” he said.

Stafford and the Rams announced they would cover Smiley’s medical bills and camera equipment.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram