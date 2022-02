The new State of Supply Chain in the New Shortage Economy report from LeanDNA shows that 95% of manufacturers now invest in factory automation but most haven't automated the factory's critical data and intelligence aspects. Most manufacturers who participated in the survey cited greater visibility into supply chains would be necessary to stay afloat during the crisis. They believe through more supply chain visibility, they could avoid shortages, optimize inventory, make processes more efficient and reduce expenditures. Additionally, survey respondents claimed lack of expertise and resources, limited budget and ineffective change management are the top complications when it comes to factory transformation today.

