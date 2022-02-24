ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taya Valkyrie on How She Tried to Keep Her Ring Name in WWE NXT

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Taya Valkyrie discussed her run in WWE NXT as Franky Monet and getting her new ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Taya Valkyrie on coming up with her new WWE NXT character: “Immediately, I had a...

411mania.com

CinemaBlend

Looks Like We Know What WWE Is (Probably) Going To Do With Sasha Banks At WrestleMania

There has been a lot of talk lately about how WWE’s plans for WrestleMania are pretty clear. That is, in my opinion, both true and misleading. We know Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go title versus title in one long-building main event and Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will fight for the belt in the other. We also know Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will continue their feud in another huge title match. All of that has been stated very clearly, but there are also a ton of major superstars on the WWE roster who still need an opponent or a clear direction including Sasha Banks.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – February 25th, 2022

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Bobby Lashley Reportedly Trying to Get Cleared for WrestleMania

The road to WrestleMania has begun, but unfortunately, Bobby Lashley is no longer along for the ride...at least as of now. Lashley has been dealing with an injury since the royal Rumble, and reports indicated that he would be getting shoulder surgery, which would put him out of action for at least four months. A new report from Ringside News however says that Lashley is trying to get medically cleared "not only for MSG but for WrestleMania", so it seems there's a chance he might show up at the biggest WWE show of the year.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Embraces Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown, Dark Matches

As seen in the videos below, a tender moment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his chief advisor, Paul Heyman, occurred after SmackDown ended last night. The dark match main event saw a six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns. But as the crowd chanted that Heyman looked like a Walrus, the action stopped briefly. Reigns then gave Heyman a hug and comforted his manager while standing on the outside of the ring.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania 38 Plans For Sasha Banks Revealed?

It looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon. This week’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
WWE
ComicBook

Fans Call Out WWE's 'Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time' Claim for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

Today it was announced that the anticipated Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will occur on Day 2 of WrestleMania, and it will unify the WWE and Universal Championships. WWE threw in another wrinkle though in their advertising for the match when they called it the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time, and like the Greatest Match Ever, it has become a permanent part of the match's tagline. As you can imagine, wrestling fans were quick to chime in about the moniker, and many are calling out the match for not fulfilling that lofty title.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below. “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in...
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Confirms Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Paul Heyman has recently caught up with The Zaslow Show where he spoke about the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns feud. The two men have been going back and forth for many years now, with WrestleMania 38 being the third time they will compete at the event. However, Paul Heyman does not view this as a trilogy.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign WrestleMania 38 contracts

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to put pen-to-paper for their WrestleMania 38 super fight on WWE SmackDown. Universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar emerged victorious in their respective Elimination Chamber title matches, setting up a champion vs. champion match on the grandest stage of them all. WWE SmackDown takes place inside the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Rumored For Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is quickly approaching, and while it seems obvious that Shane McMahon won’t be on the card at this point there are currently rumors circulating claiming that his father could step in the ring. POST Wrestling is reporting that Vince McMahon is set to kick off a program with...
WWE
PWMania

Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Is WWE’s Greatest Box Office Attraction, Praises Undertaker

Paul Heyman appeared on AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami this week to speak with The Zaslow Show. You can hear the full interview below. The show sent us the following highlights:. * Heyman said WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is WWE’s “greatest box office attraction” and Reigns has stepped into the future everyone predicted he would step into 10 years ago.
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey To Make WWE SmackDown In-Ring Debut, Another Title Match For Next Week

A second title match and Ronda Rousey’s first one-on-one match since March 2019 has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next week’s show will feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The Viking Raiders. The Vikings vs. The Usos was originally planned...
WWE
411mania.com

Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
WWE

