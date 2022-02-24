Taya Valkyrie on How She Tried to Keep Her Ring Name in WWE NXT

The road to WrestleMania has begun, but unfortunately, Bobby Lashley is no longer along for the ride...at least as of now. Lashley has been dealing with an injury since the royal Rumble, and reports indicated that he would be getting shoulder surgery, which would put him out of action for at least four months. A new report from Ringside News however says that Lashley is trying to get medically cleared "not only for MSG but for WrestleMania", so it seems there's a chance he might show up at the biggest WWE show of the year.

