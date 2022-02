OAKLAND — The Southern Rams’ Senior Night was spoiled on Tuesday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (W.Va.) strolled into Ram Arena and left with a convincing 65-46 victory. In the first meeting between the two clubs back on Feb. 1, the Irish required last-second heroics in the form of a Dominic Zummo put-back with 0.1 seconds to play. That had capped off an impressive, game-closing 14-2 run which Notre Dame used to defeat the Rams, 62-60.

