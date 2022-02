Just like we have seen and heard of, I'm sure at some point in your social media scrolling you've heard of Butcher Box. Butcher Box is essentially you getting meats shipped to your door. A handy way to purchase meats without having to go to the local butcher or grocery store for them. Is it worth the advertised hype though? I've looked at purchasing from them before and even had a cart loaded with meat package but never pulled the trigger. The cost versus what I could buy locally is what deterred me.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO