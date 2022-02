Due to the dry and windy conditions, there have been multiple fires in the area recently. Please be mindful that a 60-day burn ban has been, and is still, in effect for Atascosa County. Agricultural burns must be called in for approval at least 48 hours before the controlled burn is planned. Citations may be given to those in violation of this order, but most importantly, everyone needs to do their part to avoid a situation that may cause damage to lives and property.

