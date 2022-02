The city of Bradenton’s blue bins may soon find a new purpose as officials consider ending curbside recycling pickup in favor of yard waste. In the coming months, residents who want to recycle their trash may be asked to bring those materials to one of several new drop-off locations throughout the city. The blue recycling cans will then be repurposed to hold yard waste for weekly pickup.

