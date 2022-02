After Kentucky’s loss to Arkansas and Tennessee’s win over Auburn, the Cats may be looking at the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee are now all tied for second in the SEC standings behind Auburn. Even if the Cats win out, beating Ole Miss on Tuesday and Florida on Saturday, they’ll need some help from LSU to get the No. 2 seed. Let’s break it down.

