Capitals' Brett Leason: Dropped to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Leason was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday. Leason's demotion suggests...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Assigned to AHL affiliate

MacDonald (head) was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacDonald had been sidelined with a head injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll head to the minors to get some much-needed playing time. He's gone scoreless through seven top-level appearances this year.
NHL
WANE 15

Siebenaler returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Carroll Charger Blake Siebenaler is back in his hometown, as the defenseman has returned to the Komets after a stint with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. It was the fourth AHL team Siebenaler’s played with the season after stints with the Henderon Silver Knights, the Ontario Reign, and […]
NHL
Washington Post

Capitals hit a low point, drop second straight out of break to woeful Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette took a seat in front of assembled media after his team’s 2-1 loss Saturday afternoon to the lowly Philadelphia Flyers. There was frustration on his face and exasperation in his voice. Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Drops to AHL affiliate

Reichel was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sautrday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Reichel's demotion suggests Tyler Johnson (neck) or Jonathan Toews (concussion) may be on track to return to action Sunday versus the Blues. Reichel, who's considered to be the Blackhawks' top forward prospect, has racked up 14 goals and 33 points through 33 AHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent to AHL affiliate

Christiansen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sautrday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Christiansen will head to the minors to play in Saturday night's game versus AHL Lehigh Valley, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club prior to Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Brett Netzer News

Red Sox release minor-league infielder Brett Netzer. The Red Sox have released minor-league infielder Brett Netzer, according to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. Per Jennings, the Sox elected to release Netzer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jakub Galvas: Demoted to AHL

Galvas was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Galvas' demotion suggests Calvin de Haan (undisclosed) or Jake McCabe (back) may be ready to return Sunday against St. Louis. If that ends up being the case, Galvas will likely be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies in return

Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Marchessault gave Vegas a 2-1 lead in the first period, scoring on a feed from Reilly Smith. The 31-year-old winger missed Friday's game due to an illness, but he was able to return after a brief absence. Marchessault has 21 goals, 36 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 47 contests this season. Now healthy, he'll resume his usual second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals send goaltender Vitek Vanecek to AHL on conditioning loan

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday morning that they have assigned goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Vanecek, the Capitals announced, will be with Hershey on a conditioning loan after spending time on injured reserve. Copley, meanwhile, will remain in Hershey. The Capitals had been...
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

