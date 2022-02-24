(FULL AUDIO) Jason & John on Deion and JSU leaving Southern Heritage Classic after '22
Deion Sanders has vowed to leave the Southern Heritage Classic after 2022 because he feels the team needs further compensation for playing in the annual game. 2021 will be their last according to JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders. Here's his post on Instagram that includes the proclamation:
On Thursday (2/24/22) Jason & John on 92.9 FM ESPN discussed the Southern Heritage Classic and Deion's thoughts here:
