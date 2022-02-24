ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Berserk Over Wildly Incorrect ‘Jurassic Park’ Answer: “I Just Screamed at the TV!”

By Fletcher Peters
 1 day ago
With a new Jurassic World movie on the way, one Wheel of Fortune contestant has put a new spin on the prehistoric saga. Last night (Feb. 23) on the game show, a player named Tenaya blew both Pat Sajak and the entire online community out of the water with an absurd answer. To make matters even worse, she missed out on over $10,000 and a trip to the bonus round because of her huge mistake! We just know Steven Spielberg is out there somewhere, shaking his fist in the air at this blunder.

In the second round, Tenaya was pretty well off in the game. She was super close to solving a puzzle that read “_urassic Park _o_ies” when the gaffe happened. And at the time, Tenaya had snatched the $10,000 bonus wedge, raising the stakes for her solve. But that didn’t result in the correct answer — even though the puzzle was almost entirely completed!

Anyone with a clue about movies could guess the puzzle was meant to read “Jurassic Park Movies,” but Tenaya had a different idea in mind. “Jurassic Park Bodies?” she asked, still confused.

The correct answer references Spielberg’s multibillion-dollar film franchise after his first 1993 Jurassic Park film, which has another blockbuster hit Jurassic World: Dominion releasing later this year. Fans of both Wheel of Fortune and Jurassic Park stormed to social media to lament Tenaya’s silly mistake.

“At least we got the title of the Jurassic Park spoof movie,” one user shared. “It will officially be called Jurassic Park Bodies.”

While that blunder cost her a pile of cash and a shot at the bonus round, poor Tenaya still walked away from the competition with a little gift in her wallet. “It’s gonna be OK,” Sajak told her. “It really was fun having you here. I hope you had a good time, ’cause I did. $4,500 that round. You won $5,500.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC at 7:30/6:30c.

