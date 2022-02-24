ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics vs. Nets Live Stream: How To Watch The Nets-Celtics Game Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RMan_0eOBLIGd00

Live from the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets (31-28) host the Boston Celtics (34-26) on Thursday night!

The Nets were certainly thankful for the All-Star break. Brooklyn enters the second half of the season on a skid, losing eight of their last ten games and making a blockbuster deal to acquire embattled 76ers star Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, Simmons (along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) won’t play tonight. Brooklyn is going to miss their star trio because the Celtics enter tonight’s matchup having won nine of their last ten games. Can the Nets score an upset, or will Boston keep on rolling?

From start time to Nets-Celtics live stream information, here’s how to watch tonight’s Celtics vs. Nets game live online.

WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT’S NETS-CELTICS GAME START?

Tonight’s game (February 24) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

CELTICS VS NETS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app.

HOW TO WATCH THE CELTICS VS NETS GAME LIVE:

You can also find a TNT live stream with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned streaming platforms offer a TNT live stream. YouTube TV offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH TONIGHT’S CELTICS-NETS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

You can’t watch tonight’s game on Hulu with a traditional subscription, but you can stream the Nets/Celtics matchup live via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which offers a TNT live stream.

Hulu + Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, is available for $69.99/month ($75.99/month for the Hulu with no ads plan) but doesn’t currently offer a free trial.

IS BEN SIMMONS PLAYING TONIGHT?

Nope. Brooklyn’s latest acquisition won’t play tonight against the Celtics.

