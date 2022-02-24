ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save $30 on The Latest Bose Soundlink II Portable Bluetooth Speakers

By Rebecca Isaacs
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiUCI_0eOBKy4q00
Photos: BOSE

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy.

Spring Break is just around the corner, and with spring break comes trips to sunny side beaches and warm adventures outdoors. Your party shouldn’t be hindered by lack of music, and thankfully, Bose agrees. Right now, its Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth Speaker is 23% off, so you can get it for $99 instead of the original $129 price tag.

The Bose speaker has a range of up to 30 feet, so if you need to step away from your pool party, your friends and family can still listen without any lag or cutouts. Or, if you’re prepping your outdoor movie theater, you can use it to filter top-quality sound through the speakers. You can enjoy up to eight hours of playtime, and it also comes with water resistance so you can enjoy all your favorite tunes at your pool party worry-free.

Better yet, if you snag two of these, you can pair them up and enjoy Party Mode for all of your gatherings. It also works across streaming devices, so if you want to watch movies on the go and have surround sound, you can also sync them up to enjoy that. It’s also pretty easy to play your favorite tunes with voice-activated controls.

Where to Buy the Bose Soundlink Color II: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Head over to Amazon to snag them. You’ll find a few different colors to choose from, including soft black, citron, polar white, and aqua blue. We have no idea when the price will go back up, so be sure to snap up this deal quick.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

The Super Bowl is over, and Best Buy is trying to get rid of its massive TV stock. They’ve discounted some Toshiba TVs by over a hundred dollars. If you want to stop watching sports and Netflix on a tiny screen, or you just have huge blank wall you need to cover, these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals will help you save some cash.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
People

This Amazon Fire Tablet with Over 49,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Marked Down to Its Cheapest Price

Amazon is celebrating Valentine's Day with a major sale on its devices — and one of the most popular gadgets is marked down to its lowest price. On sale for 50 percent off, the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet boasts all kinds of functions. You can use it to stream movies, check your email, listen to music, play games, browse the internet, make video calls, and more — but it has a bigger screen than a smartphone, which is great for watching shows. Plus, it's more portable and lightweight than a desktop or laptop, making it easier to carry around the house or take with you on the go.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Movies#Spring Break#Party Mode
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $330 cheaper at Best Buy — only $500!

If you’re looking to up your home theater experience, there’s no better way to go about it than a big, 70-inch TV. That’s where one of the better Best Buy TV deals of the day comes in with this TCL 4k 70-incher, with a whopping $330 discount, bringing it down to just $500, which is a steal for what you’re getting.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Bluetooth Speakers, Laptops, Gaming Monitors and More Are Discounted During Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale

Snag big savings across the store during the Presidents Day sale at Best Buy. Right now there are price cuts in every department, making it easy to find a great deal on gaming monitors, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, headphones, external storage, robot vacuums and much more. Take advantage of these deals on top tech now. You can shop the entire Presidents Day sale; offers are valid now through Monday or while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Check Your Attic | 5 Older Apple Devices Now Worth Thousands

When we hear talk about “vintage” Apple products, we usually think of iPhones or Macs that have been phased out of service and can’t be used any longer. But you may not want to throw those away quite yet! Turns out, there’s another level of vintage where timeworn Apple products can become prized collectibles, especially if it was a model that heralded the beginning of a new tech age or innovation. And we’re not talking about just a few hundred bucks – some can go for thousands and thousands of dollars. Before you go digging in your drawers and closets, continue reading to browse some specific examples and how much they have sold for in the past.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Make your iPhone battery last all day with these 10 tips

Even though battery life on the iPhone is excellent, battery degradation remains an unavoidable fact of life. This has recently become more of an issue because iPhone users are upgrading their devices far less frequently than in years past. Whereas most people used to get a new iPhone every two years, these days it’s not uncommon to see people upgrade their iPhone once every three to five years. For these users, it’s not uncommon to see the maximum capacity of an iPhone battery drop by more than 20% in less than three years.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Chrome update: Google urges users to download new version after dangerous bug discovered

Chrome users have been urged to install a new Google update for the browser – or run the risk of a major bug.The update fixes a high-risk security flaw that could be used to attack people’s computers, the company has warned.An exploit for that bug is already available, the company said, and so attackers might already be using it.The bug is known as CVE-2022-060, and Google announced the problem and the update to fix it in a post on its security page.But it said that it would keep some bug details private until most users have received the update, to avoid...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
Decider.com

Decider.com

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy