Save $30 on The Latest Bose Soundlink II Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Photos: BOSE

Spring Break is just around the corner, and with spring break comes trips to sunny side beaches and warm adventures outdoors. Your party shouldn’t be hindered by lack of music, and thankfully, Bose agrees. Right now, its Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth Speaker is 23% off, so you can get it for $99 instead of the original $129 price tag.

The Bose speaker has a range of up to 30 feet, so if you need to step away from your pool party, your friends and family can still listen without any lag or cutouts. Or, if you’re prepping your outdoor movie theater, you can use it to filter top-quality sound through the speakers. You can enjoy up to eight hours of playtime, and it also comes with water resistance so you can enjoy all your favorite tunes at your pool party worry-free.

Better yet, if you snag two of these, you can pair them up and enjoy Party Mode for all of your gatherings. It also works across streaming devices, so if you want to watch movies on the go and have surround sound, you can also sync them up to enjoy that. It’s also pretty easy to play your favorite tunes with voice-activated controls.

Where to Buy the Bose Soundlink Color II: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Head over to Amazon to snag them. You’ll find a few different colors to choose from, including soft black, citron, polar white, and aqua blue. We have no idea when the price will go back up, so be sure to snap up this deal quick.