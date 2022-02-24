Maintenance man accused of stealing grave markers from park

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The head of maintenance at a North Carolina memorial park is accused by authorities of stealing more than 200 grave markers, a sheriff’s office said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported William Allen Shannon Jr., 47, is accused of taking the brass grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the markers had been in storage at the cemetery and were discovered missing Dec. 16. Investigators determined there was no break-in, and that turned the focus of the investigation to employees who would have had access to the storage closets.

Shannon was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony larceny by employee and felony obtaining property by false pretense, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond was set at $30,000.

It’s not yet clear why the markers were stolen, but investigators said records from scrap yards and interviews helped lead them to a suspect. The cemetery said the flat grave markers cost between $250 and $600.