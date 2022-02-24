ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner is Now a Redhead

By Margaux Anbouba
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't recognize Kendall Jenner on the Prada Fall Winter Ready-to-Wear runway, we don't blame you. The model debuted a dramatic hair transformation similar to the one her c0-supermodel and friend Gigi Hadid made just last year—she's now a redhead. While Hadid openly said her inspiration was Netflix's The Queen's...

www.elle.com

Irish!
3d ago

sorry but if you are not born with redhair, you are not a redhead. It's insulting to people like myself who is a natural redhead.

