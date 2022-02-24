ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nobody Panic But Space-Demon ALF Has Escaped and He’s Coming Back

By Rebecca Alter
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone remembers that ’80s sitcom ALF ended on a happy note. The titular villain, ALF, finally gets captured and taken to a military base, freeing the Tanner family from their four-year hostage...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Love Is Blind’s Creator Answers Our Burning Season-Two Finale Questions

Spoilers for Love Is Blind season two below. There is a spectrum of reality dating shows. On one end there’s The Bachelor. The behemoth TV franchise insists on tying romance to competition and increasingly looks and feels like a dinosaur: endlessly repetitive drama, cookie-cutter participants (Who’s the villain? Who’s the virgin? Who’s the goofball?), and a stucco-walled mansion with fake roses and pre-set chairs carefully arranged for good lighting in a well-mic’d nook.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Futurama voice actor explains why he’s not coming back as Bender (yet)

When it was announced last week that Hulu had ordered 20 new episodes of Futurama, the voice actor of nihilistic robot and beloved breakout character Bender, John Dimaggio, was not among the list of cast members confirmed to return. Now, Dimaggio has publicly commented on the situation, confirming that the choice not to return as Bender (for now) comes down to pay.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Fusco
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Vulture

Dave Grohl’s Pure Disdain for James Corden Is Inspiring

Really, we wish this segment could’ve been everlong-er. During Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Dave Grohl found himself forced to participate in a segment that featured James Corden “playing” Foo Fighters songs on a keyboard, an allegedly fun activity that instead left Grohl checking his watch, rolling his eyes, and trying to banter with Hilary Duff about the joys of Smashburger. “I don’t know what the fuck you’re doing,” he finally offered halfway through the clip, while Duff laughed off whatever the hell was transpiring. “I know what song it is, but I’m afraid to say it for fear that people will think it sounds like that. But if I say it, will you stop?” Grohl also peppered in some “his face makes it worse” and “oh, fuck that” for good measure, which is all the more amusing when you realize he and Corden have beef going back to the Carpool Karaoke era. We’ve already hit replay.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alf#Pop Culture#Cat#Demon#Tv Streaming
Vulture

The Proud Family Showrunners Wanted to Revive the Series 15 Years Ago

If you were a Black kid growing up in the early aughts, The Proud Family was one of the few animated series that made you and your family feel seen. Addressing timely, often heavy topics that few series aimed at kids had the guts to talk about — from homelessness and classism to digital piracy — with sharp observation and charm, The Proud Family also brought visibility to traditions like Kwanzaa and to Black history often overlooked in entertainment including Angela Davis’s activism and the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Have You Seen $200,000 Worth of The Crown Props?

Alert the palace! Some scoundrel has stolen the crown jewels!. Oops, false alarm, we’ve been reading too much Hollywood Unlocked. Someone’s stolen The Crown’s jewels. Huge difference. The New York Times reports that hundreds of valuable props for the Netflix drama were stolen off the backs of some lorries on February 16 in South Yorkshire, including a replica Fabergé egg, multiple candelabras, silver and crystal dining and drinking ware, and “a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock.” The total estimated value of stolen goods? $200,000. But set decorator Alison Harvey told the Antiques Trade Gazette in delightfully catty British fashion that the “items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale.”
MOVIES
Vulture

Zoë Kravitz Is Too Hot and Cool to Have Seen Twilight

Team Edward or Team Jacob? Pssh. Zoë Kravitz isn’t like other girls. In an interview with People, Kravitz told pasta maker Robert Pattinson that she never saw his vampire movies. “Sorry,” she said. “Not my ting.” Pattinson, who stars alongside her in The Batman, replied, “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” Kravitz then clarified that she doesn’t hate Twilight, she just didn’t see or “participate in” the Twihard of it all. But upon reflection, she realized that she actually has watched the first movie in the franchise. Not necessarily of her own free will, of course. “My best friend Skye kinda made me go,” Kravitz explained. “So I don’t really remember it, but… sorry.” How did that baseball scene not leave a lasting impact?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: Mother Knows Best

Did you know that a Gilded Age silk-stocking once had a dinner with a pool of swans in the middle of the table? That’s the bar for this show. I’m looking for table swans. The Russells are prominent this week as Bertha forces her way into the Four Hundred. I love that they’re focusing on fewer storylines so you get to know the characters more deeply. Good job, show. We begin with Gladys Russell trying to sneak out with the help of a maid. Gladys really keeps endangering the jobs of servants with her selfish goals. Last week it was her governess, and now this! Fortunately, Bertha catches Gladys before she escapes, so the maid is not punished as an accessory to Gladys’s crime.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Someone Has a Fake Spider-Butt in No Way Home

Who is it?! Who has the fake butt? Tom, this is important and hilarious information that must be shared. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tom Holland discussed how much he disliked lying during the No Way Home press tour. “I’m a very honest person just by nature, which has got me into trouble in the past,” said Holland. “I’m just very honest, so on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home, and I almost can’t sleep because I feel so bad for lying all the time.” Holland and the other Spider-Men famously lied the entire time until news broke that they were all going to be co-starring in the film. He also described what it was like working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.” Meyers jokes that Holland is a master of ticket sales, and people will rush to rewatch the film to find the fake butt. Whoever’s butt it is, it will never live up to America’s best ass, which belongs to Chris Evans.
MOVIES
Vulture

This Is Us Recap: In Her Own Time

Closure, here! Get your closure! We may only be six episodes in, but the This Is Us series finale is nigh, and people are lining up for a healthy helping of closure. This week, it’s mainly Beth. She’s only a Pearson by marriage, so she isn’t devastatingly damaged by emotional trauma like some of her other cohorts, but she isn’t completely free from emotional trauma either. Could you imagine? A character on this show who has zero emotional scars? It would be a very “You can’t sit with us!” sort of situation. Anyway, as well adjusted as Beth seems compared to most people in her immediate orbit, this episode is all about finally moving past things that happened to her when she was 17. That’s some trauma right there, folks!
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer's Season Finale Has Everyone Panicking Over Its New Villain

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought its new season to an end, but fans are far from over the anime. The series is still pulling in new fans by the day, and Demon Slayer audiences are picking apart its latest finale for any hidden secrets. Of course, some of its nods were better than others, and one big villain's arrival just about stunned netizens.
COMICS
Vulture

Dominic Fike Says Elliot’s ‘Absolutely’ Back for Euphoria Season 3

If you’re still deciding on shipping Julliot or Rules as the season finale quickly approaches, Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike confirmed you may have more time to choose; he will be back for the upcoming third season of the HBO hit series. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Euphoria and the validity of fan theories online. One popular theory is Fike’s character, Elliot, is actually Nate’s (played by Jacob Elordi) long-lost brother. “I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online,” said the Euphoria actor, “I looked at it for a while and there were so many things connecting and people talking about it through these Reddit threads. At the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’” In response to a final theory that Elliot is a figment of Rue’s (Zendaya) imagination, Fike replied, “You wish!” and said Elliot would “absolutely” be back for season three. He also performed as the musical guest, singing his song “Babydoll.” Fike was nominated for his first Grammy for Justin Bieber’s Justice and was featured on Paul McCartney’s “Kiss of Venus.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy