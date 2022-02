In Greg Abbott's latest attack on trans youth, the Texas governor directed state health agencies to treat gender-affirming care for trans minors as "child abuse," criminalizing standard medical care such as puberty-suppressing drugs and hormones and ordering the investigation of families whose children are transitioning. Just a few months ago, in October, Abbott signed Texas's first statewide anti-trans bill banning trans girls from playing women's sports at school.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO