ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Georgia teen charged after 10-year-old dies from pellet gun shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oU3Q_0eOBGNQn00

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A teenager was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 10-year-old who was shot with a pellet gun died.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office in Baldwin County, Georgia, told WMAZ that Jamarius Walls was arrested Thursday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened Sunday in Milledgeville at the victim’s home, The Associated Press reported. Deputies told WMAZ that when they arrived at the scene, the child was in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun. Police told WMAZ there were other adults and children at the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released the 10-year-old victim’s name.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County, GA
Crime & Safety
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Marshals Fugitive Task force tracking down the nation’s worst offenders

Lawmakers and police say the pandemic is producing a crime wave nationwide. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the murder rate is the highest we’ve seen in some parts of the country in 100 years. A special law enforcement team goes after the most dangerous criminals. They invited only Boston 25 News Washington reporter Blair Miller to ride along with them to see the dangers they face and the impact they’re having.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pellet#Fugitive#Wmaz#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy