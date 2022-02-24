Taking the kids: Slope-side Lodging for families, pooches, too!

My husband, who enjoys turning rough wood on his lathe and making bowls, pens, or other objects, recently finished an unusual piece. He had cut a slice from a dead ash tree thinking the grandkids would have fun counting the annual tree rings. The slice had warped into a bowl. With the bark still on, he saw its artistic potential. He got to work sanding out the rough chainsaw grooves and applying coats of polyurethane. The resin brought the piece to life and it seemed to glow. Each annual growth ring popped out and showed different widths depending on the climate during that year. Together the rings make a solid and beautiful art piece. I marvel at my husband’s ability to turn a dull piece of wood into an impressive showpiece.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO