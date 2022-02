Life Insurance Corp. of India was seeded by the government in New Delhi, but nourishing the sapling to a colossus with 39.6 trillion rupees ($525 billion) in assets under management — and more lives assured than Pakistan’s population — has fallen on generations of loyal customers. Which is why LIC’s upcoming initial public offering, India’s biggest ever share sale, raises a troubling question: Will a cash-strapped state get greedy and end up shaking the money tree so hard that it stops bearing fruit for future policyholders?

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO