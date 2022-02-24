ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West claims he ‘ran’ Pete Davidson off Instagram

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hirUF_0eOBD4i200
Kanye West believes he pushed Pete Davidson out of Instagram. GC Images

Kanye West is claiming a small victory in his one-sided Pete Davidson feud after the “SNL” star deleted his Instagram days after rejoining.

“Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, boasted Thursday afternoon on his own Instagram account. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Davidson, 28, appeared to delete his most recent Instagram page on Wednesday shortly after sharing a clip of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin reciting his famous quote, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” which many took to be a dig at West.

West has been going after Davidson — whom he refers to as “Skete” — on social media for weeks in a bizarre attempt to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

He previously referred to the Staten Island native as a “d–khead” and shared private messages allegedly from Kardashian worried about her boyfriend’s safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jnt3_0eOBD4i200
West shared a screenshot of Davidson’s deactivated account.

Kardashian, 41, has since unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian allegedly wrote to West amid his attacks, resulting in Ye telling fans, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PE4mt_0eOBD4i200
Davidson and Kardashian have been going strong, despite West’s best efforts to win back his estranged wife.

The exes are still at odds over their divorce, with West recently objecting to several of Kardashian’s demands, resulting in the Skims founder begging a judge to sign off on the split due to West allegedly causing “emotional distress.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Drops Savage Response to Kanye West After Rapper Threatened Her to Leave Coachella Amid Travis Scott Issue

Billie Eilish savagely responded to Kanye West after the rapper told her to apologize to Travis Scott. Eilish caught West's attention when a video of the young singer halting her concert to help a fan in the middle of the crowd went viral. She also asked her team to help the woman before telling the crowd to move back a little and take a deep breath.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child? 

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner Just Filed Paperwork for Something Called “Kardashian Jenner Productions”

Update from Kris Jenner and her 10 percent: TMZ reports that the momager has filed legal documents to trademark “Kardashian Jenner Productions.” According to said documents, Kris will become the president of the production company, which will reportedly entail “all things entertainment and pop culture.” The company will also oversee the Kardashian-Jenner “empire,” including their YouTube and social media channels. In other words, Kris Jenner is about to get richer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Tune About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to reverse course in his social media harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old rapper said that he wants to "take accountability" and admitted that he is "still learning in real-time."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy