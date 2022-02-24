5 wildest FFXIV changes in Patch 6.1 and beyond

Terraria patch 1.4.4. – called the Labor of Love update – will bring even more content to the 2D game. Announced yesterday (February 14) by YouTuber Chippy (thanks PCGamesN), the Labor of Love update is in response to the game winning Steam’s 2021 Labor of Love award.
During the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter, Square Enix has revealed what content is currently planned for patch 6.1 through to patch 6.5. On Saturday (February 19), Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared information on what new additions fans can expect from future patches. The roadmap provided...
Patch 1.44 for American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 will feature a new unmarked road mechanic. In a new Steam blog post, developer SCS Software revealed what’s next for its popular Truck Simulator games, confirming that big changes will be coming with the latest update. As players...
Comments / 0