What comes around goes around. I started reviewing fast food about 20 years ago. Now everybody and their chubby cousins from Louisiana are rating food on the Internet. But I was the first. I wrote more than 1,200 reviews of bacon cheeseburgers, sausage pizzas, and golden fried pig’s ears. For several years I was the most-read food critic in America because dozens of papers around the country ran my reviews.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO