Guns, ammo, crossbow, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Quarrick Equipment & Auctions Inc. 168 Quarrick Road, Uniontown, PA 15401 • (724)-439-1621 • www.quarrickauction.com. DOZERS & CRAWLER LOADERS: Case 455C orops, aux hyd, 4 in 1 bucket, forks; 98 Case 550G orops, PAT blade, power shift trans; Case 850D orops, PAT blade, winch; 98 Case 850G orops, PAT blade, power shift trans; 04 Cat D3G XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 06 Cat D3G XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, clean original dozer; 04 Cat D5GXL orops, PAT blade, hy-stat, non-operational; 16 Cat D6K2 XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 12 Cat D6N LGP cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade, wired for GPS; 07 Cat D6N LGP cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade; 98 Cat D6RXL cab, air, diff steer, semi-U blade, winch; 11 Cat D6T XL cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade, winch w/fairleads, wired for GPS, sells w/GPS unit, nice, 3200 hrs; Cat 943 crawler loader, orops, hy-stat, GP digging bucket; JD 400G orops, PAT blade, rear V plow; 06 JD 450J LT cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 06 JD 550J LGP w/ Pipelayer orops, PAT blade, hy-stat, Midwestern M520 pipelayer attachment w/16ft boom; 14 JD 550K LGP cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 00 JD 650H LT orops, PAT blade, hy-stat; 90 JD 650G orops, power shift, PAT blade; 08 JD 700J LT cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, winch w/fairleads; 13 JD 700K LGP cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, winch; 11 JD 850K WT cab, air, hy-stat, semi-u blade, Allied H6H 60k lbs winch, sweeps & screens; JD 555G Loader cab, heat, power shift; JD 655C Loader cab, air, GP digging bucket; 13 Komatsu D39PX-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, limb risers; 12 Komatsu D39PX-22 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 16 Komatsu D39PX-24 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 15 Komatsu D51PXI-22 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 14 Komatsu D61PXI-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 16 Komatsu D61PXi-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 19 Komatsu D61PX-24 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; EXCAVATORS: Bobcat 322 orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; Bobcat 324 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; Bobcat 325 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, mech thumb, blade; 08 Bobcat 335 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 12 Bobcat E35 cab, air, q/c, hyd thumb, angle blade; 10 Bobcat E35 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 18 Bobcat E50 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 18 Bobcat E50 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 19 Bobcat E63 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, low hrs; 18 Bobcat E85 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; 17 Case CX80C cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, swing boom, Roadliner pads; 03 Cat 303CR orops, 3rd valve, mech thumb; 07 Cat 305C CR cab, air, blade, 3rd valve; 10 Cat 308D cab, air, blade, rubber track, 3rd valve; 13 Cat 308E2 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, swing boom; 06 Cat 320CL cab, air; 14 Cat 329E cab, air, q/c, mechanical thumb; 14 Cat M313D cab, air, outriggers, 3rd/4th valve aux hyd, hyd tilt coupler, mechanical thumb; 17 Doosan DX140LCR-3 cab, air, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 15 Doosan DX140LC -3 cab, air, 3rd valve; 17 Doosan DX225LC-5LC cab, air, rear camera, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 17 Doosan DX225LC-5SLR cab, air, rear camera, long reach stick and boom, very nice; 15 Doosan DX225 cab, air, rear camera, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 14 JD 17D orops, 3rd valve, blade, q/c, hyd thumb; 16 JD 26G orops, q/c, 3rd valve, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 18 JD 26G orops, 3rd valve, blade, rubber track; 19 JD 26G orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; 10 JD 35D orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; 11 JD 35D Mini cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber segmented tracks; JD 50D orops, 3rd valve, q/c. blade, rubber track; 17 JD 50G orops, 3rd valve, angle blade, rubber track; 08 JD 60D cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track, blade, hyd thumb; 17 JD 60G cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 14 JD 85G cab, air, 3rd valve, blade, q/c, swing boom, Roadliner pads; 04 JD 135C cab, air, aux hyd, blade, zero swing; 12 JD 135D cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 13 JD 160G LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 15 JD 160G LC cab, air, 3rd valve, smooth edge clean out bucket; JD 200LC LR cab, air, long reach stick & boom; 14 JD 220D W cab, air, q/c, 3rd/4th valve, outriggers; 12 JD 225D LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, zero tail swing; 11 JD 225D LC cab, air zero tail swing; JD 690 cab, heat; Hitachi ZX200 cab, air, demo grapple; 05 Hitachi ZX270LC cab, air, mechanical thumb; Kobelco SK60 cab, heat, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 11 Kobelco SK140 cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 07 Kobelco SK170LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; Kobelco SK260SRLC-3 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; 15 Komatsu PC45MR-5 Mini orops, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track, blade; 12 Komatsu PC 228USLC-8 cab, air, aux hyd, zero tail swing; 16 Komatsu PC240LC-11 cab, air; 16 Komatsu PC360-11 cab, air, rear camera; 08 Kubota KX91-3SS cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; Kubota KX121-3ST orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, angle blade; 09 Kubota U45-3ST cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track ; 11 Kubota U55 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, angle blade, rubber track; 20 Kubota KX080-4 cab, air, 3rd valve q/c, blade, swing boom, rubber track, hyd thumb; IHI 80VX3 cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 13 Volvo ECR88 cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 15 Volvo ECR88D cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, wrist-o-twist bucket; 07 Volvo EC160C cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; 09 Volvo EC330CL cab, air, q/c; 06 Yanmar VIO55-5 cab, heat, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; 14 Takeuchi TB138FR cab, air, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, 3rd valve; 14 Takeuchi TB260 orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; 14 Takeuchi TB290 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; 08 Wacker Neuson 8003 cab, air, 3rd valve, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; LOADER BACKHOES: Case 580C 2wd, orops, diesel, standard hoe; Case 580SL 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, aux hyd; 07 Case 580M 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd, hyd thumb; 09 Case 580M Series 3 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, 4 in 1 bucket, aux hyd, wrist-o-twist rear coupler; 05 Case 590SM2 4wd, cab, air, pilot control, extendahoe, aux hyd outlet; Cat 416B 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, 4 in 1 bucket, fold over forks; Cat 420E 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, pilot controls; JD 310SE 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, nice, 1275 hrs; 04 JD 310G 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd outlet; 04 JD 310SG 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, power shift; 14 JD 310K EP 4wd, cab, air, pilot control, power shift, 4 in 1 bucket, extendahoe, aux hyd; 13 JD 310K orops, 4wd, extendahoe, power shift, pilot control, aux hyd; JCB 214 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd; 06 New Holland B95TC 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe; SKID STEER LOADERS: 09 Bobcat A300 orops, q/c, SJC, 2 speed, high flow aux, nice, 140 hrs; Bobcat 763 orops, q/c, aux hyd; Bobcat 863G orops, q/c, aux hyd, low hour; Bobcat 873 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 05 Bobcat S175 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 12 Bobcat S185 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c; 08 Bobcat S300 cab, heat, q/c, aux hyd, SJC control; 13 Bobcat S630 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 11 Bobcat MT55 walk behind, aux hyd, q/c; 15 Bobcat T450 orops, q/c, aux hyd, low hrs; 13 Bobcat T550 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 18 Bobcat T650 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, SJC control; 14 Bobcat T750 cab, air, 2 speed, SJC control, power q/c, high flow aux; 15 Bobcat T750 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 18 Bobcat T770 cab, air, power q/c, high flow aux, 2 speed, SJC control; 13 Bobcat T870 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c, SJC control; 2-07 Bobcat T190 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 08 Bobcat T190 cab, air, SJC control, power q/c, high flow ride control, 645 hrs, nice; 09 Bobcat T190 cab, air, SJC control, power q/c, high flow ride control, 675 hrs, nice; 08 Bobcat T300 cab, air, ACS control, power q/c, aux hyd; 08 Bobcat T300 cab, air, SJC, power q/c, aux hyd; 11 Cat 242B3 cab, air, 2 speed, power q/c, aux hyd; Cat 246 orops, q/c, aux hyd, non-operational; 12 Cat 262C cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 15 Cat 262D cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 13 Cat 259B3 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; 2-16 Cat 259D cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 09 Cat 289C cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux; Cat 299C cab, air, 2 speed, aux hyd, q/c; 12 Cat 299D cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c; 19 JD 317G cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, EH controls; 14 JD 323D cab, air, joystick control, aux hyd, q/c; 18 JD 323E cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 19 JD 325G cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 14 JD 329E cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; JD 333G cab, air, power q/c, high flow aux hyd, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 00 JD 270 orops, q/c, aux hyd, rubber track system, nice; 19 JD 324G cab, air, 2 speed, electrohydraulic controls, q/c; JD 325 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 11 JD 326D cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd; Kubota SVL90 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux hyd, q/c; 19 Kubota SVL95-2 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux, electric hookup; 20 Kubota SVL97-2 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux, electric hookup, 220 hrs; 00 Case IH 1840 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 99 Case 430 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 17 Case TV380 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 07 Gehl CTL60 orops, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 07 Gehl CTL70 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 2-11 Gehl CTL75 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; Gehl VT320 orops, q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; 2-13 Gehl 5240 cab, heat, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd, cranks will not start; Gehl 5625 orops, q/c, aux hyd, GP bucket, forks; 05 Gehl 7810 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 04 Mustang 2109 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c,; NH LX865 orops, q/c, high flow aux; 99 NH LS180 cab, heat, q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; NH LS185 orops, q/c, aux hyd, nice, low hour; 15 Takeuchi TL10CR cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed ; 12 Takeuchi TL250 cab, air, high flow aux, q/c, rear winch, cranks will not start, sells as-is; 2-14 Takeuchi TS70V cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 2-Wacker Neuson SW28 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd outlet; Terex R160T cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; Toro Dingo TX1000 walk behind, Kubota diesel powered, q/c, aux remote; 05 Komatsu SK1020-5 orops, q/c, aux hyd; COMPACTION, MOTOR GRADERS,; ASPHALT EQUIPMENT: 08 Bomag BW145DH-3 orops, 54 inch smooth drum vibratory; Bomag BW212 PD orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory w/padfoot kit; 13 Cat CB14B XW orops, diesel powered, 35 inch vibratory drum w/water system; 06 Cat CB334E orops, 51 in smooth drum vibratory w/water system; 98 Caterpillar CS433C orops, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory; Dynapac CA250 orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 00 Ingersoll Rand SD-70DA orops, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory w/water system; 01 IR SD70D Pro Pac cab, air, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory; IR SD-100D orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 15 Volvo SD115 orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 08 JCB VM46D orops, 55 inch smooth drum vibratory; 96 SuperPac 540 orops, 54 inch smooth drum vibratory; 12 Salsco Crawler Sidewalk Asphalt Paver Hatz diesel engine, 54 in. – 74 in. hyd ext screed, rubber tracks; LeeBoy LT8000 crawler asphalt paver; MISC. CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT: 18 Vector 09007 Vac Trailer System, 255 hrs, like new; Franklin 170 Cable Skidder 4wd, diesel powered, cable skidder w/knock down blade; 12 Cat 525C Log Skidder 4wd, cab, air, winch, grapple, knock down blade ; Hooklift Rolloff Recycling Container; Hooklift Recycling Bin Dumpster; Drumbeaters of America Saw self contained drum saw; Pony Motor Wet line Kit for Low Boy; 07 Bobcat 709 Backhoe; 3 ft JD 35D Excavator Hyd Tilt Bucket q/c; Suihe 52x70in 2 Deck Vibratory Screen; FAE 150VT 60 in Forestry Mulcher skid steer; Finn T120GNII Portable Hydro Seeder; Ditch Witch Trencher fits walk behind skid steers; Mobil Truck Street Sweeper; 13 Kaeser M57 Air Compressor 100PSI; 04 Finn B70T Straw Blower; Duratech Tromax 6012 Portable Horizontal Trombel S Isuzu diesel powered; TELEHANDLERS, FORKLIFTS, MANLIFTS: 14 Case 586H 4wd, cab, air, 6k lbs mast lift, 1980 hrs nice; 16 Case 586H 4wd, orops, 6k lbs mast lift; 18 Cat TH408D Telehandler cab, air, 8800 lbs capacity, 24ft 9in reach, q/c, aux hyd; 16 JCB 930-4 4wd, cab, air, 6k lbs mast lift, side shift, nice; JLG 4394RT Scissor Lift 4wd, dual fuel; 08 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 11 JLG 860AJ Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 86ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 120AJP Articulating Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 120ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 15 JLG G10-55 Telehandler cab, air, 10k lbs, 55ft reach, outriggers, 1270 hrs; 06 Lull 944E-42 Telehandler orops, q/c, 3rd valve, 9k lbs, 42ft lift; 10 Skytrak 10054 Telehandler cab, heat, outriggers, 10k lbs, 54ft reach; 11 Skytrak 10054 Telehandler cab, heat, outriggers, 10k lbs, 54ft reach; Gehl 553 Telehandler orops, 6k lbs, 34ft reach; 98 John Deere 486E Rough Terrain Forklift 2wd, orops, 6k lbs mast lift; 15 Mastercraft C-10-10116 Forklift orops, Cat diesel powered, 4wd, 10k lbs mast lift, hyd adjust forks; ARTIC, DUMPS & CRAWLER DUMPS: 17 Prinoth T14R Rotating Dumper cab, air, hyd dump bed, rotating cabin, rubber track, nice; 08 IHI IC70-2 Crawler Dumper cab, air, rubber track, hyd dump bed; 11 Morooka MST2200 Crawler Dumper cab, air, rubber track, hyd dump bed; Cat 725 Artic Dump cab, air, 25 ton capcity, needs axle work; 14 JCB 714 Artic Dump cab, air, 14 ton capacity, 4wd; 19 Hydrema 922FHM Dump Truck cab, air, 22 ton capacity w/tailgate; 19 Hydrema 922FHM Dump Truck cab, air, 22 ton capacity w/tailgate; 08 Volvo A35E Artic Dump cab, air, 35 ton capacity, engine retarder; 08 Volvo A35E Artic Dump cab, air, 35 ton capacity, engine retarder; RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 19 Case 321F cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, bucket, fork; Case 621B cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket, Hyd grapple rake; 2-Caterpillar 910 orops, forks; 18 JD304K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve; 18 JD304L cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket; 17 JD 324K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve; 15 JD 344K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket; JD 544G cab, heat, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket; 04 JD 544J cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, 3rd valve; 05 JD544J cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, 3700 hrs, nice; 06 JD 544J cab, air, 3rd valve, JRB q/c, GP bucket, high lift boom; 12 JD 544K cab, air, GP bucket, rear camera; 03 JD644H cab, air, GP bucket; 17 JD 644K cab, air, 3rd valve, front diff lock, ride control, Wicker hyd pipe forks, rear camera; 17 JD 644K cab, air, 3rd valve, front diff lock, ride control, Wicker hyd pipe forks, rear camera; 18 JD744K-11 cab, air, 3rd valve, ride control, front diff lock, 26.5 tires, rear camera, hyd pipe fork attachments; 18 JD744K-11 cab, air, 3rd valve, ride control, front diff lock, 26.5 tires, rear camera, hyd pipe fork attachments; Kawasaki 70TMV cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, forks, nice original loader; 05 Komatsu WA200-5 cab, air, JRB q/c, GP bucket; 11 Komatsu WA200 -6 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket; 16 Komatsu WA200-7 cab, air, JRB q/c, 3rd valve; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, no attachment; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, Rockland hyd grapple forks; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, Rockland forks; 13 Wacker Neuson WL37 cab, air, 3rd valve, skid steer q/c, GP bucket; 19 Volvo L70H cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket, forks, rear camera, 1300 hrs; 2-12 Volvo L150G cab, air, GP bucket; ON ROAD TRUCK & TRAILERS: 07 Kenworth T800 Dump Cat C13 engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 2019 year Morocco S17 steel body dump, rear trailer hook-up; 06 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 07 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 07 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 05 International 5600I Truck w/ Cement Mixer Cummins ISM engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, double frame, double steering box, McNeilus concrete mixer body; 08 International Paystar 5900 Triaxle Truck Tractor Cat C15 475/550 hp, 18 speed trans, air ride suspension, double frame, double steering box, 20k lift axle, 50k rears, All-Fab aluminum headache rack, tool boxes and fenders, 24.5 rubber, 239K miles was our truck since 2012; 06 Etnyre 55 ton tri-axle RGN trailer w/pony motor, hyd non ground bearing neck, air ride susp, 3rd lift axle, removable rear axle covers; 03 Mack MR Front Loading Garbage Truck Auto trans, camel back susp, 3rd lift axle, Kann 41 yard front load garbage truck; 87 GMC 7000 Service Truck diesel powered, service utility body; 12 Chevy Silverado Enclosed Utility Bed Truck; 05 Chevrolet 4500 Dump Truck Duramax diesel, auto trans, steel body dump bed; 05 Ford F750 Flatbed Cat diesel powered engine, manual trans, hyd brakes, flatbed w/beaver tail; FARM & COMPACT TRACTORS: JD 750 4wd, manual trans, 3pt, pto, Woods backhoe attachment; 05 JD 110 loader backhoe, 4wd, cab, heat, skid steer q/c, 3pt capable, pto, hydro,; JD 3520 4wd, cab, air, hydro, 3pt, pto, quick hitch, JD loader; 15 JD 4044M 4wd, hydro, 3pt, pto, JD D170 loader, JD 485A backhoe; 06 JD 5325 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle, 2 scvs, 3pt, pto, JD 540 loader; 02 JD 6320 4wd, cab, air, power quad, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, Quicke loader w/joystick; 10 JD 6430 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, bar axle, front weights; JD 6400 4wd, cab, air, power quad, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, JD 640SL loader; 07 JD 6430 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle manual trans, 3pt, pto, rear scv, Tiger side arm mower w; otary mower head, joystick control; JD 6715 cab, air, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, bar axles, forestry guard package; JD 7130 Premium 4wd, cab, air, power quad trans, 2 scv, bar axles, 3pt, pto, JD 741 loader w/front aux, 650/65R38 rear / 540/65R28 front; 08 JD 7330 4wd, open station, power quad, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv; John Deere 7520 4wd, cab, air, bar axle, power quad trans, 3 rear scv, John Deere 741 loader; 04 JD 7820 4wd, cab, buddy seat, air, IVT trans, 20.8X38 rear, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 3 scv, nice; Case IH CX80 4wd, open station, loader, 3pt, PTO, 2 rear scv; 05 Case IH JX85 4wd, cab, air, 2 scv, mech shuttle, 3pt, pto, Quicke loader; Case IH JX100U cab, air, power shuttle, electric high/low, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, Quicke loader; Case IH 695 4wd, 3pt, pto, shuttle shift, rear scv; Case IH 885XL 4wd, cab, air, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, 540/1000 pto, bar axle; Case IH 4230 2wd, cab, air, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, electric high/low shift, nice; Case IH MXU125 4wd, open station, 3pt, pto, power shift, power shuttle, bar axle, 2 scv, loader; Case IH MX170 4wd, cab, air, power shift, power shuttle, bar axle, 3pt, pto, 4 scv, nice 1980 hrs; Kubota BX2350D 4wd, loader, 3pt, pto, hydro; Kubota L2501 HST 4wd, hydro, diesel, loader, Kubota backhoe attach, skid steer q/c, sells as-is; Kubota B3200 4wd, loader, hydro, 3pt, pto; Kubota L4600 4wd, hydro, 3pt, pto, Kubota LA765 skid steer q/c; Kubota L48 4wd, orops, 3pt w/linkages, pto, hydro, rear scvs, front aux on loader w/skid steer q/c, 4 in 1 bucket; Kubota M6800 4wd, cab, air, mech shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, loader w/bucket, fork; 19 Kubota M7060HD 4wd, open station, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, rear SCV, Kubota LA1154 loader; Kubota M120 4wd, cab, air, power shift, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv; NH Power Star T4.75 cab, air, 4wd, 3pt, pto, rear SCV, NH loader w/skid steer q/c, 205 hours; NH TN60A 4wd, manual trans, 3pt, pto; 06 NH TL90A 4wd, cab, air, electric high/low, power shuttle, 2 scv; IH 686 Tractor IH 310 Diesel engine, 15.5×38 tires, 2 remotes, nice original one owner tractor; IH 1066 diesel, 3pt, pto, rear scv, T/A, fender; MF 240 4wd, 3pt, pto, 2 rear SCV, MF 1032 loader; 21 X450 McCormick 4wd, open station, 3pt pto, mechanical shuttle shift, 2 scv, skid steer q/c; FARM EQUIP & ATTACHMENTS: Samasz 10 ft Disc Mower 3pt Hitch; New Holland 130 Dry Manure Spreader; New Holland 570 Square Baler sold new locally, low use baler; New Holland 514 Manure Spreader; Massey Ferguson MF233 Disc Harrow; Tartar Creep Feeder; Bushhog Finish Cutter FTH 720 Finish Mower; Woods DS96 Rotary Cutter 96 in; Hardee LP40142 Rotary Cutter Extendable 3pt, knuckle boom rotary mower w/joystick controls; John Deere 530 Mower Conditioner.

