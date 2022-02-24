ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns, ammo, crossbow, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 1 day ago

Guns/Crossbow: Savage mod. 1899 take down w/peep sight 30-30. Savage mod 00 300 Savage (custom). Marlin mod 24 12 ga take down. Uberti 44-40 mod 1866 sporting rifle. H&R breakup hammerless .38 S&W. H&R .22 revolver. Marlin mod 100 .22 s-l-lr. Squires Bingham mod 16 .22 lr. Sears & Roebuck mod...

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, area rugs, collectibles, and misc.

QUALITY FURNITURE & AREA RUGS. DECORATIONS. COLLECTIBLES. HOUSEHOLD. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 or less lots: Tues, 3/1/22 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 or more lots: Wed, 3/2/22 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Military badges, pins, collectible toys, and misc.

Directions: Take Lone Pine Exit 30 off I-79 (south of Washington, PA). Turn at the storage unit facility and travel towards Lone Pine. Continue through Lone Pine to Marianna. Go through the crossroads intersection on Lone Pine and Beallsville Road and turn onto Barr Run Road. The property is on.
Farm and Dairy

80+ firearms and misc.

LOCATED: 5320 Rt. 322, Shippenville, PA. Approx. 3 miles West of Shippenville, PA on Rt. 322 in Oak Grove. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs. Auction Held Inside Heated Building. Starting at 10:00 A.M. on Ammunition and Sporting Related. Firearms to Sell at Approx. 11:00 A.M. SALE CATALOGS AVAILABLE AT REGISTRATION...
Farm and Dairy

Coin and guns, and misc.

Guns: 1.) Savage Axis 350 Legend; 2.) Ithaca #49 22 LR; B Winchester #59 Win-Lite 12ga.; 4.) Savage 24P O/U 20/22; 5.) Knight 50cal. T-Bolt Muzzle Loader; 6.) Knight 50cal. DLSC Muzzle Loader; 7.) Remington 870 Express 12ga.; 8.) Winchester #37 16ga.; 9.) Colt 22 Rifle; 10.) Kimber Ultra 45 w/22LR Conversion Kit; 11.) AR 15 300 Black Out; 12.) Winchester #12 Pigeon Trap-Very Nice; 13.) Bond Arms RoughNeck 45 Derringer; 14.) Remington #783 308cal.; 15.) Ruger 10/22 Ducks Unlimited; 16.) Stevens 22 Rifle; 17.) Winchester #42 410.cal; 18.) Sig 290 RS 9mm; 19.) Remington 1187 12ga.; 20.) Springfield XD 9mm;
Oroville Mercury-Register

Antique fair caters to those searching for collectibles and other treasures

CHICO — There were treasures everywhere you looked Friday at the Antiques and Vintage sale at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. The event, which runs through the weekend, was filled with shoppers all gorging themselves on the many items for sale. Mansour Noori, of Tracy, owns Noori’s Antiques sold jewelry,...
Outdoor Life

The Best American-Made Duck Hunting Side-by-Side Shotguns Ever Built

For modern duck hunters, the semi-auto shotgun is king. But from the late 1800s until the first half of the 20th century, the side-by-side was the shotgun of choice for American waterfowlers. And U.S. companies, like Parker, A.H. Fox, L.C. Smith, and Winchester, built the best doubles for duck hunters, though you can’t discount the elegance and precision with which the British and other European manufacturers designed side-by-sides (some of the most impressive bespoke doubles come from western Europe). But the American companies knew their customers better and understood what those early duck hunters required in a shotgun built of wood and steel: weight, long barrels, and fixed full chokes.
Field & Stream

3 Guns Our Shotguns Editor Will Never Part With

“Never sell a gun,” someone once told me, and it’s a good rule of thumb for the first two-thirds of life. But once you reach a certain age, you start thinking, What am I going to do with all these guns? That’s where I am now, and cutting down feels right. My two sons like guns, but there are only so many they need to inherit.
Farm and Dairy

Belgian horses, farm equipment, guns, and misc.

DIRECTIONS: From Rt. 208 2 miles East of New Wilmington take Covered Bridge Road Right .7 mile to farm. 3 BELGIANS: 4 yr. old mare sired by Hickland Houston in foal due in June, 6 yr. old mare sired by Ag Restore Dylan selling open- a very good puller, a 2 yr. old mare selling open – broke.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Tools, pottery, household, collectibles, and misc.

Tools, Pottery, Furniture, Household, Antiques & Collectibles. Pick Up Location: Coshocton, Ohio 43812 (actual address will be on invoice) Firm Pick Up Date: Friday, March 4th, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Auction includes: a large variety of shop tools; ladders; (6) guns; fishing tackle; Bosch electric washer & dryer;...
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Sterling, silver plate, furniture, and misc.

VINTAGE. STERLING. SILVERPLATE. QUALITY FURNITURE COLLECTIBLES. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 or less lots: Tues, 2/22/22 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 or more lots: Wed, 2/23/22 from 8:00 to 11:30 am. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Farm and Dairy

Evergreen trailers sales complete liquidation and misc.

Bulk Bid: The Complete Contents of the Main Showroom Bldg #1 will be offered First– in its entirety – All for One Money…. If No Interest in Bulk Bid, Contents will be sold in Smaller lots – and Large Lots. Contents of the Second Bldg. and Remaining Items sell in Small and Large lots. Regardless – Everything Must Go! Unbelievable Amount of Merchandise!
Farm and Dairy

American flyer and misc.

Located at 518 Twp Rd. 2102, Loudonville, OH 44842, just south of Rt. 30 between Wooster and Mansfield. Load out will by appointment Wed. Feb. 23 from noon to 5 P.M. Shipping is available on all items. This auction is primarily American Flyer trains from the collection of David Bloor....
Farm and Dairy

Construction, Ag equipment, and misc.

Quarrick Equipment & Auctions Inc. 168 Quarrick Road, Uniontown, PA 15401 • (724)-439-1621 • www.quarrickauction.com. DOZERS & CRAWLER LOADERS: Case 455C orops, aux hyd, 4 in 1 bucket, forks; 98 Case 550G orops, PAT blade, power shift trans; Case 850D orops, PAT blade, winch; 98 Case 850G orops, PAT blade, power shift trans; 04 Cat D3G XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 06 Cat D3G XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, clean original dozer; 04 Cat D5GXL orops, PAT blade, hy-stat, non-operational; 16 Cat D6K2 XL cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 12 Cat D6N LGP cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade, wired for GPS; 07 Cat D6N LGP cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade; 98 Cat D6RXL cab, air, diff steer, semi-U blade, winch; 11 Cat D6T XL cab, air, diff steer, PAT blade, winch w/fairleads, wired for GPS, sells w/GPS unit, nice, 3200 hrs; Cat 943 crawler loader, orops, hy-stat, GP digging bucket; JD 400G orops, PAT blade, rear V plow; 06 JD 450J LT cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 06 JD 550J LGP w/ Pipelayer orops, PAT blade, hy-stat, Midwestern M520 pipelayer attachment w/16ft boom; 14 JD 550K LGP cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 00 JD 650H LT orops, PAT blade, hy-stat; 90 JD 650G orops, power shift, PAT blade; 08 JD 700J LT cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, winch w/fairleads; 13 JD 700K LGP cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, winch; 11 JD 850K WT cab, air, hy-stat, semi-u blade, Allied H6H 60k lbs winch, sweeps & screens; JD 555G Loader cab, heat, power shift; JD 655C Loader cab, air, GP digging bucket; 13 Komatsu D39PX-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, limb risers; 12 Komatsu D39PX-22 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 16 Komatsu D39PX-24 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat; 15 Komatsu D51PXI-22 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 14 Komatsu D61PXI-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 16 Komatsu D61PXi-23 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; 19 Komatsu D61PX-24 cab, air, PAT blade, hy-stat, wired for GPS; EXCAVATORS: Bobcat 322 orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; Bobcat 324 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; Bobcat 325 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, mech thumb, blade; 08 Bobcat 335 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 12 Bobcat E35 cab, air, q/c, hyd thumb, angle blade; 10 Bobcat E35 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 18 Bobcat E50 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 18 Bobcat E50 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 19 Bobcat E63 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, low hrs; 18 Bobcat E85 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; 17 Case CX80C cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, swing boom, Roadliner pads; 03 Cat 303CR orops, 3rd valve, mech thumb; 07 Cat 305C CR cab, air, blade, 3rd valve; 10 Cat 308D cab, air, blade, rubber track, 3rd valve; 13 Cat 308E2 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, swing boom; 06 Cat 320CL cab, air; 14 Cat 329E cab, air, q/c, mechanical thumb; 14 Cat M313D cab, air, outriggers, 3rd/4th valve aux hyd, hyd tilt coupler, mechanical thumb; 17 Doosan DX140LCR-3 cab, air, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 15 Doosan DX140LC -3 cab, air, 3rd valve; 17 Doosan DX225LC-5LC cab, air, rear camera, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 17 Doosan DX225LC-5SLR cab, air, rear camera, long reach stick and boom, very nice; 15 Doosan DX225 cab, air, rear camera, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 14 JD 17D orops, 3rd valve, blade, q/c, hyd thumb; 16 JD 26G orops, q/c, 3rd valve, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track; 18 JD 26G orops, 3rd valve, blade, rubber track; 19 JD 26G orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; 10 JD 35D orops, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; 11 JD 35D Mini cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber segmented tracks; JD 50D orops, 3rd valve, q/c. blade, rubber track; 17 JD 50G orops, 3rd valve, angle blade, rubber track; 08 JD 60D cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track, blade, hyd thumb; 17 JD 60G cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 14 JD 85G cab, air, 3rd valve, blade, q/c, swing boom, Roadliner pads; 04 JD 135C cab, air, aux hyd, blade, zero swing; 12 JD 135D cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 13 JD 160G LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 15 JD 160G LC cab, air, 3rd valve, smooth edge clean out bucket; JD 200LC LR cab, air, long reach stick & boom; 14 JD 220D W cab, air, q/c, 3rd/4th valve, outriggers; 12 JD 225D LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, zero tail swing; 11 JD 225D LC cab, air zero tail swing; JD 690 cab, heat; Hitachi ZX200 cab, air, demo grapple; 05 Hitachi ZX270LC cab, air, mechanical thumb; Kobelco SK60 cab, heat, 3rd valve, q/c, blade; 11 Kobelco SK140 cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, hyd thumb; 07 Kobelco SK170LC cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; Kobelco SK260SRLC-3 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; 15 Komatsu PC45MR-5 Mini orops, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track, blade; 12 Komatsu PC 228USLC-8 cab, air, aux hyd, zero tail swing; 16 Komatsu PC240LC-11 cab, air; 16 Komatsu PC360-11 cab, air, rear camera; 08 Kubota KX91-3SS cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; Kubota KX121-3ST orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, angle blade; 09 Kubota U45-3ST cab, air, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, rubber track ; 11 Kubota U55 orops, 3rd valve, q/c, angle blade, rubber track; 20 Kubota KX080-4 cab, air, 3rd valve q/c, blade, swing boom, rubber track, hyd thumb; IHI 80VX3 cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 13 Volvo ECR88 cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb; 15 Volvo ECR88D cab, air, rubber track, blade, 3rd valve, q/c, wrist-o-twist bucket; 07 Volvo EC160C cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c; 09 Volvo EC330CL cab, air, q/c; 06 Yanmar VIO55-5 cab, heat, 3rd valve, q/c, blade, rubber track; 14 Takeuchi TB138FR cab, air, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, 3rd valve; 14 Takeuchi TB260 orops, 3rd valve, rubber track, blade; 14 Takeuchi TB290 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; 08 Wacker Neuson 8003 cab, air, 3rd valve, hyd thumb, blade, rubber track, swing boom; LOADER BACKHOES: Case 580C 2wd, orops, diesel, standard hoe; Case 580SL 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, aux hyd; 07 Case 580M 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd, hyd thumb; 09 Case 580M Series 3 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, 4 in 1 bucket, aux hyd, wrist-o-twist rear coupler; 05 Case 590SM2 4wd, cab, air, pilot control, extendahoe, aux hyd outlet; Cat 416B 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, 4 in 1 bucket, fold over forks; Cat 420E 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, pilot controls; JD 310SE 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe, nice, 1275 hrs; 04 JD 310G 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd outlet; 04 JD 310SG 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, power shift; 14 JD 310K EP 4wd, cab, air, pilot control, power shift, 4 in 1 bucket, extendahoe, aux hyd; 13 JD 310K orops, 4wd, extendahoe, power shift, pilot control, aux hyd; JCB 214 4wd, cab, air, extendahoe, aux hyd; 06 New Holland B95TC 4wd, cab, heat, extendahoe; SKID STEER LOADERS: 09 Bobcat A300 orops, q/c, SJC, 2 speed, high flow aux, nice, 140 hrs; Bobcat 763 orops, q/c, aux hyd; Bobcat 863G orops, q/c, aux hyd, low hour; Bobcat 873 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 05 Bobcat S175 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 12 Bobcat S185 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c; 08 Bobcat S300 cab, heat, q/c, aux hyd, SJC control; 13 Bobcat S630 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 11 Bobcat MT55 walk behind, aux hyd, q/c; 15 Bobcat T450 orops, q/c, aux hyd, low hrs; 13 Bobcat T550 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 18 Bobcat T650 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, SJC control; 14 Bobcat T750 cab, air, 2 speed, SJC control, power q/c, high flow aux; 15 Bobcat T750 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 18 Bobcat T770 cab, air, power q/c, high flow aux, 2 speed, SJC control; 13 Bobcat T870 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c, SJC control; 2-07 Bobcat T190 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 08 Bobcat T190 cab, air, SJC control, power q/c, high flow ride control, 645 hrs, nice; 09 Bobcat T190 cab, air, SJC control, power q/c, high flow ride control, 675 hrs, nice; 08 Bobcat T300 cab, air, ACS control, power q/c, aux hyd; 08 Bobcat T300 cab, air, SJC, power q/c, aux hyd; 11 Cat 242B3 cab, air, 2 speed, power q/c, aux hyd; Cat 246 orops, q/c, aux hyd, non-operational; 12 Cat 262C cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 15 Cat 262D cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 13 Cat 259B3 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; 2-16 Cat 259D cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 09 Cat 289C cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux; Cat 299C cab, air, 2 speed, aux hyd, q/c; 12 Cat 299D cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux, power q/c; 19 JD 317G cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, EH controls; 14 JD 323D cab, air, joystick control, aux hyd, q/c; 18 JD 323E cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 19 JD 325G cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 14 JD 329E cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; JD 333G cab, air, power q/c, high flow aux hyd, 2 speed, electrohydraulic control; 00 JD 270 orops, q/c, aux hyd, rubber track system, nice; 19 JD 324G cab, air, 2 speed, electrohydraulic controls, q/c; JD 325 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 11 JD 326D cab, air, power q/c, aux hyd; Kubota SVL90 cab, air, 2 speed, high flow aux hyd, q/c; 19 Kubota SVL95-2 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux, electric hookup; 20 Kubota SVL97-2 cab, air, power q/c, 2 speed, high flow aux, electric hookup, 220 hrs; 00 Case IH 1840 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 99 Case 430 orops, q/c, aux hyd; 17 Case TV380 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; 07 Gehl CTL60 orops, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 07 Gehl CTL70 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 2-11 Gehl CTL75 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; Gehl VT320 orops, q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; 2-13 Gehl 5240 cab, heat, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd, cranks will not start; Gehl 5625 orops, q/c, aux hyd, GP bucket, forks; 05 Gehl 7810 cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 04 Mustang 2109 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c,; NH LX865 orops, q/c, high flow aux; 99 NH LS180 cab, heat, q/c, 2 speed, aux hyd; NH LS185 orops, q/c, aux hyd, nice, low hour; 15 Takeuchi TL10CR cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed ; 12 Takeuchi TL250 cab, air, high flow aux, q/c, rear winch, cranks will not start, sells as-is; 2-14 Takeuchi TS70V cab, air, q/c, aux hyd, 2 speed; 2-Wacker Neuson SW28 cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd outlet; Terex R160T cab, air, 2 speed, q/c, aux hyd; Toro Dingo TX1000 walk behind, Kubota diesel powered, q/c, aux remote; 05 Komatsu SK1020-5 orops, q/c, aux hyd; COMPACTION, MOTOR GRADERS,; ASPHALT EQUIPMENT: 08 Bomag BW145DH-3 orops, 54 inch smooth drum vibratory; Bomag BW212 PD orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory w/padfoot kit; 13 Cat CB14B XW orops, diesel powered, 35 inch vibratory drum w/water system; 06 Cat CB334E orops, 51 in smooth drum vibratory w/water system; 98 Caterpillar CS433C orops, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory; Dynapac CA250 orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 00 Ingersoll Rand SD-70DA orops, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory w/water system; 01 IR SD70D Pro Pac cab, air, 66 inch smooth drum vibratory; IR SD-100D orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 15 Volvo SD115 orops, 84 inch smooth drum vibratory; 08 JCB VM46D orops, 55 inch smooth drum vibratory; 96 SuperPac 540 orops, 54 inch smooth drum vibratory; 12 Salsco Crawler Sidewalk Asphalt Paver Hatz diesel engine, 54 in. – 74 in. hyd ext screed, rubber tracks; LeeBoy LT8000 crawler asphalt paver; MISC. CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT: 18 Vector 09007 Vac Trailer System, 255 hrs, like new; Franklin 170 Cable Skidder 4wd, diesel powered, cable skidder w/knock down blade; 12 Cat 525C Log Skidder 4wd, cab, air, winch, grapple, knock down blade ; Hooklift Rolloff Recycling Container; Hooklift Recycling Bin Dumpster; Drumbeaters of America Saw self contained drum saw; Pony Motor Wet line Kit for Low Boy; 07 Bobcat 709 Backhoe; 3 ft JD 35D Excavator Hyd Tilt Bucket q/c; Suihe 52x70in 2 Deck Vibratory Screen; FAE 150VT 60 in Forestry Mulcher skid steer; Finn T120GNII Portable Hydro Seeder; Ditch Witch Trencher fits walk behind skid steers; Mobil Truck Street Sweeper; 13 Kaeser M57 Air Compressor 100PSI; 04 Finn B70T Straw Blower; Duratech Tromax 6012 Portable Horizontal Trombel S Isuzu diesel powered; TELEHANDLERS, FORKLIFTS, MANLIFTS: 14 Case 586H 4wd, cab, air, 6k lbs mast lift, 1980 hrs nice; 16 Case 586H 4wd, orops, 6k lbs mast lift; 18 Cat TH408D Telehandler cab, air, 8800 lbs capacity, 24ft 9in reach, q/c, aux hyd; 16 JCB 930-4 4wd, cab, air, 6k lbs mast lift, side shift, nice; JLG 4394RT Scissor Lift 4wd, dual fuel; 08 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 11 JLG 860AJ Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 86ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 120AJP Articulating Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 120ft telescopic lift; 06 JLG 800S Telescopic Boom Lift 4wd, diesel powered, 80ft telescopic lift; 15 JLG G10-55 Telehandler cab, air, 10k lbs, 55ft reach, outriggers, 1270 hrs; 06 Lull 944E-42 Telehandler orops, q/c, 3rd valve, 9k lbs, 42ft lift; 10 Skytrak 10054 Telehandler cab, heat, outriggers, 10k lbs, 54ft reach; 11 Skytrak 10054 Telehandler cab, heat, outriggers, 10k lbs, 54ft reach; Gehl 553 Telehandler orops, 6k lbs, 34ft reach; 98 John Deere 486E Rough Terrain Forklift 2wd, orops, 6k lbs mast lift; 15 Mastercraft C-10-10116 Forklift orops, Cat diesel powered, 4wd, 10k lbs mast lift, hyd adjust forks; ARTIC, DUMPS & CRAWLER DUMPS: 17 Prinoth T14R Rotating Dumper cab, air, hyd dump bed, rotating cabin, rubber track, nice; 08 IHI IC70-2 Crawler Dumper cab, air, rubber track, hyd dump bed; 11 Morooka MST2200 Crawler Dumper cab, air, rubber track, hyd dump bed; Cat 725 Artic Dump cab, air, 25 ton capcity, needs axle work; 14 JCB 714 Artic Dump cab, air, 14 ton capacity, 4wd; 19 Hydrema 922FHM Dump Truck cab, air, 22 ton capacity w/tailgate; 19 Hydrema 922FHM Dump Truck cab, air, 22 ton capacity w/tailgate; 08 Volvo A35E Artic Dump cab, air, 35 ton capacity, engine retarder; 08 Volvo A35E Artic Dump cab, air, 35 ton capacity, engine retarder; RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 19 Case 321F cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, bucket, fork; Case 621B cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket, Hyd grapple rake; 2-Caterpillar 910 orops, forks; 18 JD304K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve; 18 JD304L cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket; 17 JD 324K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve; 15 JD 344K cab, air, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket; JD 544G cab, heat, q/c, 3rd valve, GP bucket; 04 JD 544J cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, 3rd valve; 05 JD544J cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, 3700 hrs, nice; 06 JD 544J cab, air, 3rd valve, JRB q/c, GP bucket, high lift boom; 12 JD 544K cab, air, GP bucket, rear camera; 03 JD644H cab, air, GP bucket; 17 JD 644K cab, air, 3rd valve, front diff lock, ride control, Wicker hyd pipe forks, rear camera; 17 JD 644K cab, air, 3rd valve, front diff lock, ride control, Wicker hyd pipe forks, rear camera; 18 JD744K-11 cab, air, 3rd valve, ride control, front diff lock, 26.5 tires, rear camera, hyd pipe fork attachments; 18 JD744K-11 cab, air, 3rd valve, ride control, front diff lock, 26.5 tires, rear camera, hyd pipe fork attachments; Kawasaki 70TMV cab, air, q/c, GP bucket, forks, nice original loader; 05 Komatsu WA200-5 cab, air, JRB q/c, GP bucket; 11 Komatsu WA200 -6 cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket; 16 Komatsu WA200-7 cab, air, JRB q/c, 3rd valve; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, no attachment; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, Rockland hyd grapple forks; 06 Komatsu WA400-5L cab, air, 3rd valve, Rockland forks; 13 Wacker Neuson WL37 cab, air, 3rd valve, skid steer q/c, GP bucket; 19 Volvo L70H cab, air, 3rd valve, q/c, GP bucket, forks, rear camera, 1300 hrs; 2-12 Volvo L150G cab, air, GP bucket; ON ROAD TRUCK & TRAILERS: 07 Kenworth T800 Dump Cat C13 engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 2019 year Morocco S17 steel body dump, rear trailer hook-up; 06 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 07 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 07 International Paystar 5500i Dump Truck Cummins ISM 10.8L engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, 3rd lift axle, Benson BB16.0x54x60 steel body dump, front and rear hyd outlet, snow plow hook-up w/controls; 05 International 5600I Truck w/ Cement Mixer Cummins ISM engine, 8LL trans, rubber block susp, double frame, double steering box, McNeilus concrete mixer body; 08 International Paystar 5900 Triaxle Truck Tractor Cat C15 475/550 hp, 18 speed trans, air ride suspension, double frame, double steering box, 20k lift axle, 50k rears, All-Fab aluminum headache rack, tool boxes and fenders, 24.5 rubber, 239K miles was our truck since 2012; 06 Etnyre 55 ton tri-axle RGN trailer w/pony motor, hyd non ground bearing neck, air ride susp, 3rd lift axle, removable rear axle covers; 03 Mack MR Front Loading Garbage Truck Auto trans, camel back susp, 3rd lift axle, Kann 41 yard front load garbage truck; 87 GMC 7000 Service Truck diesel powered, service utility body; 12 Chevy Silverado Enclosed Utility Bed Truck; 05 Chevrolet 4500 Dump Truck Duramax diesel, auto trans, steel body dump bed; 05 Ford F750 Flatbed Cat diesel powered engine, manual trans, hyd brakes, flatbed w/beaver tail; FARM & COMPACT TRACTORS: JD 750 4wd, manual trans, 3pt, pto, Woods backhoe attachment; 05 JD 110 loader backhoe, 4wd, cab, heat, skid steer q/c, 3pt capable, pto, hydro,; JD 3520 4wd, cab, air, hydro, 3pt, pto, quick hitch, JD loader; 15 JD 4044M 4wd, hydro, 3pt, pto, JD D170 loader, JD 485A backhoe; 06 JD 5325 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle, 2 scvs, 3pt, pto, JD 540 loader; 02 JD 6320 4wd, cab, air, power quad, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, Quicke loader w/joystick; 10 JD 6430 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, bar axle, front weights; JD 6400 4wd, cab, air, power quad, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, JD 640SL loader; 07 JD 6430 4wd, cab, air, power shuttle manual trans, 3pt, pto, rear scv, Tiger side arm mower w; otary mower head, joystick control; JD 6715 cab, air, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, bar axles, forestry guard package; JD 7130 Premium 4wd, cab, air, power quad trans, 2 scv, bar axles, 3pt, pto, JD 741 loader w/front aux, 650/65R38 rear / 540/65R28 front; 08 JD 7330 4wd, open station, power quad, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv; John Deere 7520 4wd, cab, air, bar axle, power quad trans, 3 rear scv, John Deere 741 loader; 04 JD 7820 4wd, cab, buddy seat, air, IVT trans, 20.8X38 rear, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 3 scv, nice; Case IH CX80 4wd, open station, loader, 3pt, PTO, 2 rear scv; 05 Case IH JX85 4wd, cab, air, 2 scv, mech shuttle, 3pt, pto, Quicke loader; Case IH JX100U cab, air, power shuttle, electric high/low, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, Quicke loader; Case IH 695 4wd, 3pt, pto, shuttle shift, rear scv; Case IH 885XL 4wd, cab, air, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, 540/1000 pto, bar axle; Case IH 4230 2wd, cab, air, bar axles, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, electric high/low shift, nice; Case IH MXU125 4wd, open station, 3pt, pto, power shift, power shuttle, bar axle, 2 scv, loader; Case IH MX170 4wd, cab, air, power shift, power shuttle, bar axle, 3pt, pto, 4 scv, nice 1980 hrs; Kubota BX2350D 4wd, loader, 3pt, pto, hydro; Kubota L2501 HST 4wd, hydro, diesel, loader, Kubota backhoe attach, skid steer q/c, sells as-is; Kubota B3200 4wd, loader, hydro, 3pt, pto; Kubota L4600 4wd, hydro, 3pt, pto, Kubota LA765 skid steer q/c; Kubota L48 4wd, orops, 3pt w/linkages, pto, hydro, rear scvs, front aux on loader w/skid steer q/c, 4 in 1 bucket; Kubota M6800 4wd, cab, air, mech shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv, loader w/bucket, fork; 19 Kubota M7060HD 4wd, open station, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, rear SCV, Kubota LA1154 loader; Kubota M120 4wd, cab, air, power shift, power shuttle, 3pt, pto, 2 scv; NH Power Star T4.75 cab, air, 4wd, 3pt, pto, rear SCV, NH loader w/skid steer q/c, 205 hours; NH TN60A 4wd, manual trans, 3pt, pto; 06 NH TL90A 4wd, cab, air, electric high/low, power shuttle, 2 scv; IH 686 Tractor IH 310 Diesel engine, 15.5×38 tires, 2 remotes, nice original one owner tractor; IH 1066 diesel, 3pt, pto, rear scv, T/A, fender; MF 240 4wd, 3pt, pto, 2 rear SCV, MF 1032 loader; 21 X450 McCormick 4wd, open station, 3pt pto, mechanical shuttle shift, 2 scv, skid steer q/c; FARM EQUIP & ATTACHMENTS: Samasz 10 ft Disc Mower 3pt Hitch; New Holland 130 Dry Manure Spreader; New Holland 570 Square Baler sold new locally, low use baler; New Holland 514 Manure Spreader; Massey Ferguson MF233 Disc Harrow; Tartar Creep Feeder; Bushhog Finish Cutter FTH 720 Finish Mower; Woods DS96 Rotary Cutter 96 in; Hardee LP40142 Rotary Cutter Extendable 3pt, knuckle boom rotary mower w/joystick controls; John Deere 530 Mower Conditioner.
Field & Stream

Best Hunting Backpacks of 2022

Hunters need the best hunting backpacks—whether it’s a Midwest hunt for whitetails or a walk through the Rockies searching for elk. Like most outdoor gear, modern-day packs are comfortable, purposeful, and designed explicitly for various big-game pursuits. I’ve tested and toted hundreds of different packs during my outdoor...
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, skid loader, trucks, and misc.

(6) TRACTORS * SKIDLOADERS * TILLAGE EQUIPMENT * PLANTING & HAY. EQUIPMENT * TRUCKS * 2002 4 STAR ALUM GN STOCK TRAILER * 2012 CHEVY. CORRAL PANELS & SO MUCH MORE UNABLE TO BE LISTED. LOG ONTO AUCTIONZIP.COM TO VIEW PHOTOS & FULL LISTINGS, USE AU ID# 1361. TRACTORS: JD...
Farm and Dairy

Food equipment, store fixtures, bakery items, and misc.

Large public auction for the assets of UA Food Market. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Meat equipment including a very nice automatic Birzerba slicer/stacker and Hobart slicers. Bakery items include mixers and more. Deli equipment includes ovens, fryers and rotisseries. Large inventory of stainless sinks & tables and prep tables. Store shelving and display racks and signs. Open air refrigeration cases and several commercial freezer and refrigeration units. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Monday, February 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site.
