Watch: Lamar Odom Wants to REUNITE With Ex Khloe Kardashian!. Lamar Odom is looking for a lunch date with Khloe Kardashian. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Lamar reflected on his past marriage with Khloe and where the two stand now. The former Lakers player shared that if he was to talk to Khloe now, he would first ask her how she and her daughter True are doing and maybe ask her for lunch.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO