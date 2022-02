Amid the drama of the first episodes of season 2 of Love Is Blind—the love triangle that was Shaina, Shayne, and Natalie; the other love triangle of Jarrette, Mallory, and Iyanna—contestants Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl stood out for their low-key relationship and sweet connection. The two quickly bonded over similar childhoods and shared insecurities and got engaged at the end of the first episode, becoming the first couple to see each other in real life. "I’m ready to be married to him tomorrow," Danielle said in a confessional. "I am not going to let anything get in the way of this.”

