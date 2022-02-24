ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia’s attack on Ukraine: ‘Now is not a time to be buying the dip’ in stocks, cautions Wells Fargo strategist

By Christine Idzelis
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

Investors should probably hold back from putting cash to work in the sinking stock market as geopolitical fears swirl around Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Now is not a time to be buying the dip if you have cash,” said Christopher, in a phone interview Thursday.  “And don’t sell.” he said. “It’s just a time to be patient” as there’s “too much uncertainty.”

U.S. stocks were falling Thursday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) showing a sharp decline of 1.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The S&P 500 index (SPX) was down 0.5%, deepening its fall into correction territory.

While investors have been anxious about geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine, a full-scale invasion of the country by Russia was not priced into markets, according to Christopher. The stock market is on its “heels” ahead of anticipated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, possibly as soon as next month, to tame high inflation that risks running hotter because of the invasion, he said.

While some investors may also be worrying about the potential for another “Cold War,” he said it’s not clear Russia would have the economic resources to expand its “imperial reach” and subjugate countries in a buffer zone around its borders like in the days of the former Soviet Union.

President Joe Biden on Thursday, while announcing new international sanctions against Russia , said it was still too early to tell if the conflict in Ukraine could be contained or if it would spill over into another Cold War.

“The more immediate worry for investors is what happens with inflation,” said Christopher, pointing to potential disruptions to the balance of supply and demand in energy, aluminum, nickel and fertilizer. That could push up prices. “With inflation running at 7.5% year-over-year, that spillover is the main concern for investors.”

Read: Ukraine invasion stokes stagflation worries because Russia is a ‘commodity superstore’

In Christopher’s view, rate hikes by the Fed aren’t “off the table” despite the turmoil created by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine on Thursday . While “a more moderate Fed going forward seems likely,” Christopher said that with the economy still growing “they could easily still do a quarter point in March and then just say ‘we’ll be data dependent’.”

Read: Fed’s Barkin: Will have to wait and see if Russia invasion of Ukraine changes logic for planned rate hikes

In the meantime, Christopher said he continues to favor U.S. stocks over international equities, saying Russian-related tensions likely will weigh more heavily on European markets.

The STOXX Europe 600

(XX:SXXP) index closed 3.3% lower Thursday, while London’s FTSE 100 index (UK:UKX) dropped 3.9%, according to FactSet data.

“Despite its physical size, Russia has a relatively small economy and its largest trading partners are China and Europe,” according to a Wells Fargo Investment Research note Wednesday that was authored by Christopher. “There is little direct trade between Russia and the world outside of Europe and China, so both the sanctions on Russia and damage to sentiment likely will fall squarely on the European economies.”

See: EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

Within equities, Christopher told MarketWatch he continues to like “quality” bets in areas including information technology and communication services, as well as “cyclicals” such as financials and industrials. He said he recommends underweighting defensive sectors including utilities and consumer staples.

“We’re not looking for a recession” in 2022, Christopher said. “We think you’ll have a chance to buy equities later this year.”

Comments / 57

Hunter's My Wolf
2d ago

If they say don't buy because of the drop, and don't sell because stocks should go back up. Wouldn't it be time to buy those stocks? While they are getting back to where they were you should make money, shouldn't you??

Reply(5)
18
What, Me Worry?
2d ago

With the price of food and fuel soaring who can afford to buy stocks?

Reply(1)
14
Ayiti Cherie
1d ago

LMBO..once again it never fails.. there's people dying and other's running for survival and these MF are worried about stocks.. REALLY!!! money is just more important to these days huh

Reply
2
Related
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Paul Christopher
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Stock#Ukraine#Technology Stocks#Factset Data#Spx#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

