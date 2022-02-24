New Video: Baby Keem – ’16’

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s widow filed a seven-figure breach of contract lawsuit in New York on Tuesday. It accuses the Wu-Tang Clan’s production company of “willfully” refusing to pay ODB’s estate its fair share of record royalties and publishing income over the last decade. In her 10-page filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Icelene Jones, administrator of her late husband’s estate, is demanding damages of at least $1 million, plus interest. The complaint describes ODB — real name Russell Tyrone Jones — as “a world-renowned rapper, producer, and songwriter at the time of his untimely death in 2004 at the age of 35.” It...

