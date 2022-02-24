ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pariah' Putin Mocks Global Isolation: Analysts

By Olga ROTENBERG, with Anais LLOBET in Nicosia
 3 days ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks making President Vladimir Putin an international pariah, but he does not fear such isolation -- quite the contrary, experts say. The attack on Thursday led the United States and its allies to agree on a "devastating" sanctions package against Russia, after NATO, EU and G7 leaders...

