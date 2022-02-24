Biden Announces New Russia Sanctions in Response to Invasion
Biden said the new round of sanctions target Russia's largest banks, wealthy individuals, and further isolate the country from the global...www.newsweek.com
Biden said the new round of sanctions target Russia's largest banks, wealthy individuals, and further isolate the country from the global...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0