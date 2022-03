Through listening to J. Cole, realizing the name of his group, label, and a few projects, it's easy to ascertain that he is an avid supporter of making dreams into a reality. Dreamville label owner and head member of the team, as far as music goes as well, Cole oftentimes speaks on how hard it was to get to where he is from where he began. He enlists those with the same drive and hunger to his team, surrounding himself with the same energy that he puts into all that he does. Cole has even been quoted in the song "No Role Modelz" stating that "Martin Luther King would've been on Dreamville."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO